Loretta Lynn Is Blown Away By the Grand Ole Opry’s Plans for Her 90th Birthday: ‘Some Kind of Special!’

The Grand Ole Opry is gearing up to celebrate a major moment later this month as country music icon Loretta Lynn turns 90! Of course, we all know the Opry is really the only place to properly honor a country music legend like Loretta Lynn on such a big day. An honor that certainly doesn’t escape the award-winning country crooner.

Being honored on her 90th birthday at the Grand Ole Opry is as special as special can get, Lynn says in a recent Twitter post. And, the Wine, Women, and Song singer adds that among the performers scheduled to honor her on the big day is a country music duo she couldn’t be more pleased to see take the stage that day.

“This is some kind of special!” Loretta Lynn exclaims in her April 9 Twitter post.

“This is a fantastic birthday gift,” the country crooner continues in her Saturday afternoon message.

“There’s nothing in the entire world like singing in the circle at the Opry,” she adds.

Loretta Lynn then goes on to note that she is especially excited to see two of the performers – country music duo Twitty and Lynn – perform on the Opry stage during the Thursday, April 14 birthday celebrations.

Loretta Lynn’s Grand Ole Opry Birthday Bash Truly A Family Affair

Now, any country music fan knows what is “just perfect” about Tayla Lynn and Tre Twitty, aka Twitty and Lynn making their debut performance on the Grand Ole Opry stage during the birthday bash. Tayla is Lynn’s granddaughter, and Tre is the grandson of Loretta Lynn’s fellow country music legend Conway Twitty.

So, the country music duo is truly following in the footsteps of their grandparents as they take the stage to honor Lynn on her 90th birthday. In fact, Twitty and Lynn took to Twitter recently and shared their own excitement over the big moment.

“We are excited to celebrate the 90th birthday of one of our most beloved and iconic members, @LorettaLynn on Opry Country Classics on Thursday, April 14th at the Grand Ole Opry House!” the country music duo shares in a recent tweet.

In addition to the debut performance of Twitty and Lynn on the legendary Grand Ole Opry stage, the Thursday, April 14 birthday celebration will be packed with impressive performances. Among the many artists scheduled to perform that evening are Crystal Gayle, The Gatlin Brothers, Elizabeth Cook, and Maggie Rose. Of course, each one of the performers will be bringing their hits to the festivities; as well as honoring Lynn with covers of some of her iconic country music hits.