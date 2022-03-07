Loretta Lynn Celebrates Anniversary of ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ and Friendship With Sissy Spacek

Today is a big anniversary for Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter released on this day back in 1980, the movie that is, not the song. The film took her life story and put it out there for all to see.

As a Kentuckian, Loretta Lynn is an icon. I grew up with her music being played in the house, singing Coal Miner’s Daughter on weekend mornings while helping clean the house for years. As powerful as the song is, the film is 100x that. And, it wouldn’t have been possible without Sissy Spacek. Spacek played Lynn and brought her story back to life.

Today, Lynn took the time to reflect on the film that was released 42 years ago. Over on her Twitter account, the singer posted some photos and a wonderful caption.

“This was a big day for me in 1980! The movie ‘Coal Miner’s Daughter’ debuted and, oh man, did we have a great time. It was a bigger hit than I ever dreamed, but the best thing from it has been my enduring friendship with Sissy Spacek. She’s the best,” Lynn wrote.

After the film debuted, it received a ton of positive reactions. While everyone had an idea about the life of Loretta Lynn, Coal Miner’s Daughter solidified that legacy. When you think about films like Walk the Line and I Saw the Light, Lynn’s story was the progenitor. What those films were supposed to aspire to be.

When it came time for the film to be nominated for awards, it racked them in. From all kinds of academies and film award groups. However, the most important one was the Best Actress award that Sissy Spacek won at the Academy Awards.

Loretta Lynn is Still a Coal Miner’s Daughter

At 89 years old, Loretta Lynn is still the coal miner’s daughter. She always will be. It is amazing to consider the length and scope of Lynn’s career. She started out as just a young girl, really. And through life, she had to figure things out, and it wasn’t always easy. Her marriage to Doolittle, her family dynamics, and the friends she made along the way.

Lynn’s life has been full of great moments. Happy moments. However, just like any story of the human condition, it has been filled with tragedy and heartbreak as well. It is great seeing the icon celebrating a moment like this. And, seeing that she is still great friends with Spacek has to warm the heart.

Now I want to go watch Coal Miner’s Daughter. Like, badly. I suggest you do the same, no matter how many times you watch it, you just can’t turn away.