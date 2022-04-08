Loretta Lynn Celebrates Daughter Cissie’s Birthday With Throwback Pic

Country music legend Loretta Lynn is a mother who has memories of her daughter Cissie. She decided on Thursday to share a sweet message. It was Cissie’s birthday and she also shared a throwback photo. As you can tell from this tweet sent out, Loretta Lynn has some stories about her relationship with her daughter. Like all good parents do, of course. Still, this photo is a tender, sweet look at an earlier time when they were together.

Loretta Lynn Shares Photo Of Daughter Cissie On Her Birthday

Sure love this Cissie of mine! Oh, the stories we could tell! Happy, happy birthday! pic.twitter.com/OHoRJ5an09 — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) April 7, 2022

Both mother and daughter appear quite happy being together. It’s a sweet thing to see as the photo appears to be from a TV appearance. With the legendary history that Loretta Lynn has from her many years in country music, those stories are bound to be wonderful. We bet that Mom Loretta Lynn and Daughter Cissie share a tender bond between them, too.

Meanwhile, today’s country music stars would call Loretta Lynn a trailblazer. But Lynn has some thoughts about who might be the “original” ones in her career.

At One Point, Lynn Calls Patsy Cline, Kitty Wells As ‘Original Female Trailblazers’

She gave props a while back to Patsy Cline and Kitty Wells, calling them “the original female trailblazers.” Her comments are in response to Taylor Swift and Shania Twain, who took to TikTok to create a new trend denying the myth that “country girls can’t do pop.”

Well, Taylor spotlighted Shania, and Shania spotlighted Dolly Parton. Parton will not take the queen of country title. She defers to Loretta. Lynn then said that it belongs to Patsy Cline. “When I came along it was a man’s world,” Lynn wrote in her tweet. “I idolized Kitty Wells and Patsy Cline—the original female trailblazers! My heroes and inspiration. I’m always grateful and never forget what they did for me…for country music…for all us girls.”

Yes, we will agree with Loretta Lynn about Patsy Cline. Man alive, when I hear “Crazy,” it’s quite a song and reminds me of the greatness of Patsy. Toss in more of her hits, too, and you have a pretty good night at the bar. In September 2021, Lynn put on a benefit concert for flood victims in Tennessee.

Garth Brooks, Reba McEntire, and Luke Combs were part of the concert. Toss in Breland and Brittney Spencer to fill out the lineup. Different sounds but the goal was still on point. Lynn took to social media to share her excitement about the outpouring of support. “This does my heart so good and makes me thankful for great friends who show up when you need them,” Lynn wrote. And she keeps giving from her heart to this day.