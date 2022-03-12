Loretta Lynn Shows Love To Miranda Lambert After Historic ACM Entertainer of the Year Award

Country icon Loretta Lynn is throwing some love to your newest ACM Entertainer of the Year Miranda Lambert. Lambert had an amazing night at the Academy of Country Music Awards and she earned the ultimate win of the evening.

Sharing in a post on Twitter, Lynn showed all the praise for the “Weight of These Wings” singer. The congratulations comes after a triumphant Monday night awards show where Lambert stole the show by taking home the major award.

I’m still loving that @mirandalambert won Entertainer of the Year this year at the @acmawards. I love seeing these female artists getting the job done. At my place, it’s #InternationalWomensDay every day!#StillWomenEnough #girlpower pic.twitter.com/Ic0Z3lE5aM — Loretta Lynn (@LorettaLynn) March 10, 2022

And appropriately, on International Women’s Day the following Tuesday, Lynn showed her support to one of country’s top female performers.

“I’m still loving that @mirandalambert won Entertainer of the Year this year at the @acmawards. I love seeing these female artists getting the job done. At my place, it’s #InternationalWomensDay every day!” she captioned her post on Twitter.

Miranda Lambert Reacts to ACM Award

Lambert wasn’t able to be at the award show to accept her milestone win in person. But she did send a video message. She began her speech:

“It’s my first time to miss ACM since 17 years so my heart’s a little broken, but I’m happy to be where I am.” She continued with, “This one goes out to all the singer-songwriter girls out there that are putting their blood, sweat and tears into their guitar strings. We did it! This is for us!”

Lambert couldn’t attend the awards show because she’s currently on tour overseas and happened to be in London when the show aired.

Further, Entertainer of the Year wasn’t the only award that Lambert scooped up during the show in Las Vegas. The singer also claimed Female Artist of the Year and another award for her duet “Drunk (And I Don’t Want to Go Home)” with Elle King.

And not only is Miranda Lambert cleaning up in awards this year, she also announced a new album, which we’re super excited about. “Palomino” will be released at the end of April – and Lambert herself said she’s super excited about the new music.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” Lambert said in a statement. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. … The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”