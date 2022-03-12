Loretta Lynn Mourns Death of Willie Nelson’s Sister Bobbie in Heartfelt Tribute

Country icon Loretta Lynn is sending her thoughts and prayers to Willie Nelson after his sister Bobbie’s recent death. In an Instagram post, the singer says that she will miss Bobbie Nelson. She also sends her love to Willie.

The Instagram slideshow includes pictures of Willie and Bobbie together. As an accomplished pianist and singer, the late musician was a part of her brother’s band, Willie Nelson and Family. She passed away on March 10, 2022, at 91 years old.

Loretta Lynn shares her love for Willie Nelson and his family on social media.

“I was so sad to hear of Bobbie’s passing,” she begins. “There’s nothing like family on the road together, singing, and sharing life together. I know they’ll all miss her and we will, too. I love you, @willienelsonofficial.”

According to a statement, Bobbie died on Thursday morning “peacefully and surrounded by family.”

“Her elegance, grace, beauty and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time,” the Nelson family writes.

Fans of the musician are giving their condolences in the comments section of Lynn’s post. “What a sweet relationship those two had. I’m sure that he is so devastated. Prayers,” one fan writes. “That’s so sad…I always liked her. Every time I saw Willie play, I saw Bobbie. Infinite Peace, Love and Prayers for Bobbie, Willie and the family,” another says.

Loretta Lynn Shines A Light On Miranda Lambert

Loretta Lynn loves supporting fellow female artists. Since March is Women’s History Month, the country star is shining a light on the new generation of female artists. One of Lynn’s favorites is Miranda Lambert, who recently won Entertainer of the Year at the ACM Awards. Once again taking to Instagram, Loretta Lynn is cheering her on.

“I’m still loving that @mirandalambert won Entertainer of the Year this year at the @acmawards. I love seeing these female artists getting the job done. At my place, it’s @internationalwomensday_global every day! #StillWomenEnough #girlpower“

Personally, I think it would be great to see a show-stopping duet between Lambert and Lynn. A collaboration like this could be an inspiring way to welcome more women into the country music scene. Until then, we will jam to both ladies’ albums on our playlists.