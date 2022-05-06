Loretta Lynn’s ‘Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival’ to Feature ZZ Top’s Billy Gibbons & More

“Just let me know if you wanna go. To that home out on the range. They got a lot of nice girls. Have mercy. A-haw, haw, haw, haw.” Sure, ZZ Top was singing about a Texas brothel in their 1973 single, “La Grange,” but you’d better believe frontman Billy Gibbons will be belting the tune at the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival. For the second year, Billy will headline the four-day event at Loretta Lynn’s historic Ranch in Hurricane Mills, Tenn., on May 19-22.

Additional acts include Tim Montana, Ben and Noel Haggard, The Outlaws, War Hippies, Bones Owens, Roadhouse Roosters, Tim and TJ Watson, Boo Ray, and more. In addition, attendees can enjoy Harley-demo rides, motorcycle races, off-road rides, vendors, and plenty of live music on three stages: The Roadhouse, The Speed Shack, and The Waterin’ Hole.

“I am just so happy I get to see all my friends back at the ranch!” said Loretta Lynn. “Y’all come join us.”

Rally & Revival

The Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival is an annual four-day event held in central Tennessee that’s all about motorcycles, music, and the outdoors. It is held at the 3,500-acre Loretta Lynn’s Ranch & Campground, about an hour west of Nashville. Four-day and single-day passes are on sale now. In addition, tickets for VIP experiences, camping, glamping, and RV spots can be purchased.

In fact, Outsider was in full force at last year’s event. Wes Blankenship took in a couple of days of music, motorcycling, and more. And yes, Wes also sharpened his knife knowledge.

Learning new things at the Tennessee Motorcycles and Music Revival pic.twitter.com/qFk0uNljZx — Wes Blankenship (@Wes_nship) May 21, 2021

Operation Ranch Rebuild

In August 2021, Waverly, Tenn., and Hurricane Mills, Tenn., suffered catastrophic floods that resulted in 20 fatalities, including Wayne Spears, the foreman at Loretta’s ranch. In addition, many buildings, structures, and racetracks on the ranch were destroyed or damaged. Lynn has hosted the AMA Amateur National Motocross Championship at her ranch for 40 years.

However, thanks to Operation Ranch Rebuild, an effort by motocross club MX Sports, the ranch is recovering. MX Sports spearheaded efforts to restore the racetrack and campground at Loretta Lynn’s ranch. As part of this organized effort, MX Sports helped raise $350,000 for the county. And volunteers helped rebuild much of the damage.

Loretta’s ranch is located at 8000 Highway 13 South in Hurricane Mills. There will be plenty of concessions on hand, including multiple food trucks. In addition, there’s a pool party, creek party, BC Moto Invitational, burn-out competitions, and more.