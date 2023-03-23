Lotus Percussionist Chuck Morris’ Wife Speaks Out About Him & Son Charlie’s Kayaking Trip Disappearance

Less than a week after Lotus bandmate Chuck Morris and his son Charlie disappeared while on a kayaking trip, the percussionist’s wife Jennifer Thompson broke her silence about the situation.

While speaking to ABC News, Thompson said that Morris and their son likely drowned while at Beaver Lake in Arkansas last week. She told ABC News that authorities are now working to recover their bodies after one of them fell into the cold lake and the other attempted to rescue him. “What saved me from the beginning of this is that they died together,” Thompson explained. “They were together.”

Morris and Thompson’s son Charlie was a sophomore at Ohio Wesleyan University where played violin and guitar. The couple also has a 12-year-old daughter together. Prior to the trip, the percussionist had done a 25-city tour. Since Charlie was home for spring break, the family decided to go to Beaver Lake to have a relaxing week together.

“We thought it would be a great idea for Chuck and Charlie to be able to get on the kayaks before a storm hit,” Thompson recalled. She then said that she and her daughter ended up going into town while Chuck and Charlie went out on the lake. However, despite the cold water, there were strong currents and noted three-foot waves.

When the ladies got back from town, they couldn’t find Chuck or Charlie anywhere. “We got home and they weren’t back yet. My husband being the adventurer that he is, we’re like, ‘Oh they must be having a great time.”

Chuck Morris’ Wife Drove Around Arkansas Lake Looking For Him and Son Charlie

After time had passed, Thompson said that “crisis mode” hit. She and her daughter then drove around the lake twice looking for Chuck and Charlie.

After being unable to find them from land, Thompson called authorities. The rescue team began searching for the father and son duo using helicopters, drones, sonar, and dogs. Even neighbors were using their boats to provide aid in the search. While their kayak was found on the first night as well as Chuck’s hat and coat, they were unable to find the musician and his son.

Jesse Miller, Chuck’s bandmate, spoke to the media outlet by stating, “I guess the first couple of days I really just wanted to hold out some hope. You know, as that dwindled, and the reality became more real, I guess the grief started to set in a little bit more.”

Thompson also offered her theory that one of the men fell into the water from the kayak and was struggling to swim. The other man decided to help by jumping into the water as well. She believes that both men ended up struggling and then drowned. She added the theory was corroborated when search dogs were near the location where the suspected drowning could have taken place.