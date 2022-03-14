Lukas Nelson Shares Emotional Tribute To Late Aunt Bobbie Nelson

On Sunday afternoon, American country rock star Lukas Nelson shared a touching tribute to his late aunt, Bobbie Nelson.

Most of you Outsiders have heard the news of Bobbie Nelson’s passing by now. Bobbie Nelson was the older sister of Texas country music legend Willie Nelson. She had been hospitalized in recent weeks thanks to an undisclosed illness. According to the family, she passed away peacefully on Thursday morning surrounded by her loved ones.

On Sunday, the son of Willie Nelson and nephew of Bobbie, Lukas Nelson, shared a touching tribute to his beloved aunt. In it, he encourages country music fans to pick up a book called Me and Sister Bobbie: True Tales of the Family Band. The book, written by Willie and Bobbie Nelson in 2020, tells the story of their lives together, how they supported each other through the ups and downs, and how they forged an unbreakable bond through their shared love of music.

“To truly understand the loss our family has gone through recently.. to understand what a monumental figure my Aunt Bobbie Nelson was in all of our lives, and why.. pick up this book,” Lukas Nelson wrote in an Instagram post.

“The audio is narrated by her and my father @willienelsonofficial” he said. “It’s a relationship that spans 88 years.. a story of the realest love.. she was the most incredible person I knew.. a literal angel.. I will miss her. Love, Lukas.”

Lukas Nelson Wasn’t the First to Write a Tribute to Bobbie Nelson

We all know that dealing with the loss of a loved one is never easy. As a matter of fact, it’s arguably one of the hardest things in life to go through. Lukas Nelson and his family have been grieving over the past couple of days and there’s no doubt they will continue to work through the pain of losing Bobbie.

Shortly after Bobbie passed away, Willie Nelson and his team released a tribute to her on Instagram as well. His post was titled, “Bobbie Nelson, Beloved Pianist, Musician, and Author, Passes Away.”

“AUSTIN, Texas (March 10, 2022) — From The Nelson Family: Bobbie Nelson passed away this morning, peacefully and surrounded by family. Bobbie was 91. Her elegance, grace, beauty, and talent made this world a better place. She was the first member of Willie’s band, as his pianist and singer. Our hearts are broken and she will be deeply missed. But we are so lucky to have had her in our lives. Please keep her family in your thoughts and give them the privacy they need at this time.”