Luke Bryan’s Accent ‘Enthralled’ Dierks Bentley’s Kids After Fishing With Him

Luke Bryan’s deep southern accent earned him some major respect from Dierks Bentley’s three kids.

As all country fans know, Bryan has one of the thickest twangs in country music. The Play it Again singer hails from Leesburg, GA. And his voice is about as southern as it gets.

Even his The Voice co-host made mention of his “fake Georgia accent” in a hilarious battle of compliments that the two had in 2017.

But more recently, Dierks Bentley’s kids have become enamored with Bryan’s south of the Dixie drawl.

While celebrating his new star on the Music City Walk of Fame yesterday, Bentley met up with ET and talked about his good pal Luke Bryan. And he couldn’t help but talk about Knox, Jordan, and Evie Bentley’s obsession.

“We went fishing a couple of days ago,” Bentley said. “I’m a pretty good fisherman. But he’s like … he is Mr. fisherman. So, for him to take my kids out there [fishing] and kind of show ’em. They’re still enthralled with his accent. He’s got that deep southern Georgia accent.”

The singer actually documented the aforementioned trip on Instagram earlier this week when he posted a series of pics along with the caption “good day of fishing with uncle Luke.” And judging by the pics, the honorary family member helped at least two of the young Bentleys reel in some giant catches.

Dierks Bentley Commemorated on the Music City Walk of Fame

Aside from poking fun at Luke Bryan’s accent, Dierks Bentley was busy at the Music City Walk of Fame ceremony before his interview.

The performer was added to the Nashville sidewalk along with songwriter Bobby Bare, blues artist Keb’ Mo,’ and fellow country singer Connie Smith.

Five-time Grammy winner Marty Stuart inducted the What Was I Thinkin’ singer into the walk of fame. And he shared that it was an honor to do so because the two had grown close over the years.

During Bentley’s acceptance speech, he admitted that he came a long way to earn a place on the Music City Walk of Fame. As a kid in Arizona, country music wasn’t even on his radar. But thanks to Stuart’s music, he eventually learned to love the genre so much that he made a career out of it.

“When I was 17, my buddy played me two songs. One was Hank Jr’s Man to Man, which totally blew all the circuits in my brain. And the other was Marty Stuart’s That’s Country,” Bentley shared.

And the singer now has two platinum-selling albums, eight Grammy nominations, and a handful of CMA wins under his belt. So we’d say he made a great choice when followed in Stuart’s footsteps.