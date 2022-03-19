Luke Bryan Sends Birthday Message to His Son, Bo: ‘Time Please Slow Down’

When it comes to his son Bo, country star Luke Bryan has joined the ranks of parents who have learned a hard lesson about time.

For many parents, time just goes by too fast. One minute they’re in diapers, and the next they’re driving off to college. Luke Bryan’s son Bo is right in the middle of that phase of growing up. Per Bryan’s latest Instagram post, his middle son just turned 14.

“Happy birthday Bo Bryan,” the country star wrote in his Instagram caption. “14 already. Time please slow down. I love you.”

Several other country stars also commented on the post with birthday wishes for Bo. The 14-year-old received happy birthday messages from Randy Houser, Jason Aldean, Buck Commander, and of course his mother, Caroline Bryan.

Luke Bryan Reacts to ACM Entertainer of the Year Snub

Last year, Luke Bryan took home the Entertainer of the Year award at the ACMs. This was his third win and ninth nomination within the last decade, solidifying him as a serious contender for the 2022 ACM Entertainer of the Year. But he didn’t even make it on the nominations list.

Instead, country stars Luke Combs, Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Chris Stapleton, Carrie Underwood competed for the coveted title. Before the ACMs announced the winner, Luke Bryan offered up his own advice for the nominees.

“When you’re the reigning Entertainer of the Year, obviously, don’t let it go to your head. And make sure you keep doing good enough shows so you can get nominated again. Which is what I didn’t do,” Bryan told Taste of Country Nights earlier this month.

For the record, Bryan did do a fair share of entertaining this year. He sold out several venues for his Proud To Be Right Here tour, judged on “American Idol” and completed a Las Vegas residency. But Bryan warned other country stars to put in even more work if they want to make it on that nominations list.

“When you spend too much time bragging about being Entertainer of the Year you might actually forget to entertain in the year,” Luke Bryan continued. “Because I kinda didn’t entertain like I needed to to get nominated.”

That doesn’t mean Bryan didn’t get recognized in other categories. His collaboration “Buy Dirt” with Jordan Davis snagged three nominations. It competed for Song of the Year, Single of the Year, and Music Event of the Year at the 2022 ACM Awards.

Unfortunately, Bryan and Davis lost out in all three categories. Carrie Underwood and Jason Aldean’s hit “If I Didn’t Love You” won Single of the Year. Lainey Wilson’s “Things A Man Oughta Know” earned the Song of the Year award. And “Never Wanted to Be That Girl” by Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde won Music Event of the Year.