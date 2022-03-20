Luke Bryan’s Mom Goes on Shopping Spree With Son’s Credit Card in Hilarious Video

Country superstar Luke Bryan might have made a huge mistake when he lent his mom, LeClaire Bryan, his credit card for the day.

LeClaire, who lives in Mexico Beach, Florida, needed to make a quick stop at the local grocery store, Publix. But when Luke Bryan gave his mom his credit card to pick up a few things, she may have gotten just a little bit sidetracked.

The country star’s mom posted a video of herself on Instagram earlier today, explaining why the trunk of her car is packed to the brim.

“This is what happens when Luke gives me his credit card to go to Publix,” LeClaire says in the video. The camera slowly pans to the open trunk of her SUV, where we see the floor covered in potted plants, flower bulbs, and patio seat cushions.

“I got off track,” Luke Bryan’s mom concluded. “I got big off track.” Don’t worry, LeClaire, we’ve all been there. And it seems like she doesn’t regret her gorgeous purchases too much. The Florida native captioned her post, “Having a blast!”

And really, Luke Bryan should’ve seen this coming. He told Good Morning America before his Las Vegas residency that he’s aware of his mom’s spending habits.

“What’s the big shopping center out here? Crystals and all that? Yeah, my credit card will be in flames come Friday,” Bryan joked on the talk show.

Luke Bryan and His Mom Enjoy Las Vegas During Country Star’s Residency

LeClaire Bryan joined her son Luke during his Las Vegas residency earlier this year. And it sure looked like she had a wonderful time in Sin City.

In one recent Instagram post, the mom of Luke Bryan posted a wholesome family photo. We see Luke, his wife Caroline, and their two sons Tate and Bo. LeClaire captioned the sweet photo, “Vegas was unreal. Got to be with this crew and all the fans that we all treated like we had all known each other for years and everyone was so kind and loving. FANS MADE IT SO AWESOME FOR M. Love to all.”

But before posting the family photo, LeClaire shared how she really spent her time in Vegas (when she wasn’t cheering on Luke’s performances, of course).

“Shopping spree!! Staying fabulous @resortsworldlv,” LeClaire wrote. In the picture she posted, we see her with a brand new suitcase, a colorful jean jacket, a hat, a bag, and some new clothes.

Luke’s wife Caroline took a video of LeClaire and asked her, “What are you doing in here?”

“What do you think I’m doing in here? I’m getting ready for the show,” LeClaire responds. “Staying fabulous.”

We can only aspire to be and look as fabulous as Mama Bryan.