Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran Continue to Prove They’re the Duo Everybody ‘Needs’

Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran are an unlikely musical duo. In an Instagram post, they show fans that they are exactly what we need.

Just two days ago, Luke Combs invited singer-songwriter Ed Sheeran onstage during his sold-out show in London. Fans of the country star know that his love for Sheeran runs deep. He loves covering his hit song “Dive” at gigs.

On Sunday night, Combs decided to one-up himself. He invited Ed Sheeran to sing a duet of “Dive” with him. Fans are heard cheering the unlikely duo on in video footage of the show. Combs and Sheeran are caught smiling from ear to ear onstage together.

In a new Instagram post, Combs proves that they make for a magical collaboration.

Fans React to Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran

“The duo y’all never knew you needed,” Combs writes.

Fans are excited to see the two artists together on their timelines. Some are hoping that a new song or recording from the pair could be in their future.

“Galway Girl (Luke’s Version) incoming,” one fan writes.

“The red head and beard we all needed!” another says.

Until then, check out the video of their live performance of “Dive” below.

Luke Combs To Release New Music Soon

While we are unsure if a Luke Combs/Ed Sheeran collab will happen anytime soon, fans are looking forward to the country star’s new album. On March 3, Combs gave fans an update on Twitter.

We’re right at the finish line on em. I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em. https://t.co/5w9rFMmIiC — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 3, 2022

“We’re right at the finish line on em. I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em,” he says.