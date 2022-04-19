Luke Combs Announces Friday Release for New Single ‘Tomorrow Me’: Listen to the Preview

Hey, it isn’t just Zach Bryan that can tease snippets of songs. Luke Combs shared a new future release called Tomorrow Me on his Twitter. The country music superstar has a legion of loyal fans that pretty much wait for Combs to put out new music. They’re going to get their wish on Friday. Another song with a twinge of love woven into it, if you’re a fan of any of his other stuff, this will have you on the edge of your seat.

This is a softer Combs. He isn’t as gritty and gruff in this song. He’s done a few tracks like this, but I have a feeling that this one is going to be playing on country radio often and for a while after it releases.

Check out the video, it’s just under a minute long. Warning, you’ll want to hear the rest of the song, but there are four days until that comes out. So, we just have these seconds to put on repeat.

“Tomorrow Me” out this Friday, April 22! pic.twitter.com/G23YUzgvqU — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) April 19, 2022

It seems to be one of those songs that reflects on the actions one takes to be able to live with themselves. In the snippet, the singer belts out, “So maybe we should let yesterday be/Cause I gotta live with tomorrow me.” This is an official release that fans have wanted for a while now.

Of course, Combs has put out a lot of music in a short period of time. However, some of these sneak peeks and snippets of songs have left fans wanting more. Like 5 Leaf Clover and others, songs have been recorded acoustically or just releasing a few seconds.

When this song releases on Friday, the fans will be hitting play on streams, tuning into the radio, and looking for downloads while they wait for the new album.

Luke Combs has New Release on the way with ‘Tomorrow Me’ as well as a New Album

Tomorrow Me is set to come out this Friday. It’s going to give fans what they need until June 24 when Luke Combs drops a big new release, his new album. The singer-songwriter has been riding a wave of popularity and awards for his early work so far. This new album should be another continuation of that success as country music fans can’t get enough of Combs’ work.

I imagine that Tomorrow Me is going to not just be a new release from Luke Combs, but will also be on the album. There’s nothing to support that, but why wouldn’t it be? Another song that could end up on this new album is The Kind of Love We Make. A fun, romantic song that just fits his mold so well while expanding a bit on his usual style.

One thing for certain, Combs and his popularity aren’t going away any time soon. The country music star has made a strong path already in the industry. He’s won so many awards in the last three years, it is truly amazing. Combs has another one on the way for y’all, so get ready.