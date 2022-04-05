Luke Combs Got a Custom WWE Belt From Jameson Rodgers To Commemorate ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’ Reaching No. 1

Late last year, Jameson Rodgers and Luke Combs dropped their collaboration entitled “Cold Beer Calling My Name.” The song was an instant hit, climbing the country music charts all the way to the No. 1 spot, marking the second consecutive No. 1 song for Rodgers.

To commemorate the achievement, Jameson Rodgers presented his friend and collaborator with a special gift: a custom wrestling belt. The belt reads, “Cold Beer Calling My Name Feat Luke Combs” along the top, with “No. 1 MB [Mediabase] & Billboard Single” stamped in gold across the middle.

Then, of course, there are the side plates, which feature clinking beer glasses with “Back To Back” written above and “No. 1’S” below.

In a press release following the release of the song, Jameson Rodgers shared his excitement for topping the charts with a tune he co-wrote with friends Hunter Phelps, Brett Tyler, and Alysa Vanderheym. “The only thing better than writing a No. 1 song is writing a No. 1 song with your friends,” said Rodgers. “I can’t believe we get to do this for a living. I’m proud of this song and this team.”

Luke Combs Congratulates Jameson Rodgers on Success of ‘Cold Beer Calling My Name’

Though Luke Combs provided his musical talents to “Cold Beer Calling My Name,” he gave all the credit to Jameson Rodgers when it hit No. 1 on both the Billboard Country Airplay and Mediabase/Country Aircheck charts.

In a message to his fellow musician posted to Twitter, Luke Combs wrote, “Congrats to my buddy Jameson Rodgers on his second #1 song! Thankful to be a small part of it. Gonna be many more were that came from no doubt in my mind. Thanks to the fans and country radio for this one. I think I can hear one of those cold beers now as a matter of fact.”

Congrats to my buddy @jamesonrodgers on his second #1 song! Thankful to be a small part of it. Gonna be many more where that came from no doubt in my mind. Thanks to the fans and country radio for this one. I think I can hear one of those cold beers now as a matter of fact. — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 5, 2021

In an interview with Billboard, Jameson Rodgers expressed the emotions he felt when he learned that not one but two of his songs were certified hits. “I moved to Nashville to write songs,” Rodgers said. “Hoping that one day I could write a hit for myself. A dream came true for me this week. I can’t believe this is my second No. 1 song.”

Despite Luke Combs claiming only a “small part” of the song’s creation, Jameson Rodgers made sure to give his fellow artist a shoutout following the news. “Hey Luke Combs,” Rodgers writes. “We’ve got the #1 song in the country brother!! I owe ya one for singing with me on this one! Thanks again to the fans and country radio for making this happen. Love y’all!”