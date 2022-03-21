Luke Combs Drops Unreleased Song Called ‘Tomorrow Me’: VIDEO

You gotta keep your head on a swivel and pay attention because Luke Combs just dropped an unreleased song on his Twitter. Combs has some of the most passionate and rabid fan bases out there. Any new song that he puts out is going to get all kinds of attention.

These come out every once in a while. With a nice cozy setting sitting on the couch and just strumming on his guitar, Combs delivers one of his emotional and passion-filled songs. Like many of his songs, the tune seems to be inspired by love.

You gotta check this out for yourself. That’s the only way to do it justice.

Here's an unreleased song called "Tomorrow Me." Let me know what y'all think! pic.twitter.com/cpR3ID4oXl — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 21, 2022

If this song sounds familiar, he has released a version of it on his YouTube channel in the past. He’s often posted these unreleased tracks on YouTube, Twitter, Instagram, and elsewhere. So, you have to keep up if you want to catch all those new and fun updates and songs. Some of these aren’t throwaway tracks either, they could go on an album tomorrow if he needed them to.

There’s a lot going on in Luke Comb’s world besides unreleased songs and things like that. His work with Ed Sheeran has continued to be a revelation that many in country music and pop music did not see coming. Not a lot of folks saw it working out as well as it has, either. However, the two redheaded singer-songwriters continue to do what they’ve done their whole career… prove people wrong.

Combs has played Sheeran songs like Dive in the past and fans like to hear the country singer come out of his comfort zone a bit. Then again, it doesn’t seem like he ever gets out of his comfort zone.

Luke Combs Unreleased Song Makes Fans Wonder About a Potential Collaboration in the Future

On the topic of Luke Combs, unreleased songs, and Ed Sheeran… how many of y’all think these two have an unreleased track hidden away? Or at least there might be a collaboration in the studio in the near future, right? Combs seems like he has an endless amount of songs, and with long albums like his latest deluxe edition, he has no fear of putting out 20+ tracks at a time.

If Sheeran and Combs put out a single, you know it would climb the charts. The question is, which charts would they climb? Country? Pop? All of the charts? Sometimes the folks that determine those kinds of things don’t see music for the genre that it is. However, I think that these two could break into the Top 40 regardless of genre.

So, what do you think Outsiders? More Luke Combs songs on the way? He likely has a ton stored away. Let’s hope there are more in the near future.