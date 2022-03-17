Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran Is the Duo We Didn’t Know We Needed

Is there anyone in the music industry who isn’t friends with Ed Sheeran? The British pop star has won the hearts of everyone from Sir Elton John to Taylor Swift to The Game. It seems like every time we turn around, Ed Sheeran is popping up in a performance with a new artist.

So, while an Ed Sheeran, Luke Combs pairing seems a bit strange on first glance, is it really? The country genre was really the only one missing on Sheeran’s musical performance bingo card.

And given the extraordinary singing voices of both Ed Sheeran and Luke Combs, it’s no surprise at all that their performance of Sheeran’s hit song “Dive” was nothing short of beautiful.

The only piece of information we’re missing is how this happened. How did Ed Sheeran, a pop music sensation, end up on stage with country music icon Luke Combs? Well, believe it or not, Luke Combs is a long-time Ed Sheeran fan! The cover of Sheeran’s song “Dive” is a live performance staple for the country singer.

But this performance was special. Combs was performing for a sold-out crowd at the Country 2 Country Festival in London, of all places. With Ed Sheeran’s home only minutes away, the show provided the perfect opportunity for a surprise duo.

The cover of “Dive” began like any other, with Luke Combs’ deep, melodic voice singing out Sheeran’s moving lyrics. Then, however, the performance took an unexpected turn, and the crowd burst into screams and applause, as a familiar voice rang out from the backstage area and Ed Sheeran walked onto the stage.

The duo was all smiles as they performed the remainder of the song together, Luke Combs taking a moment to appreciate the moment as a fan of his fellow award-winning artist.

Song Featuring Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran Could Be on the Way

As if the heartwarming performance wasn’t enough, Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran embraced at the end of the song, both artists grinning from ear to ear. And the fun doesn’t stop there. If you’re a fan of Luke Combs, Ed Sheeran, or both, we have great news for you.

In an interview with Absolute Radio Country, Luke Combs revealed that he and Sheeran have been planning a song together for years. Back in 2019, they were making plans to get together and try their hands at co-writing a track. Sadly, the COVID-19 pandemic got in the way.

“We were going to [write together] but the COVID thing screwed our whole plans up on that,” Combs said. “But maybe one day, hopefully one day.”

Now that the world is slowly shifting back to a state of normalcy, fans of Combs and Sheeran can only hope that they pick up where they left off. If there was any doubt that a song featuring Combs and Sheeran would be incredible, their live performance at the C2C in London surely removed it.