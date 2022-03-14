Luke Combs Brings Ed Sheeran on Stage During London Concert for Duet of ‘Dive’

Luke Combs and Ed Sheeran brought the house down at the Country 2 Country Festival on Sunday; Sheeran surprised festival-goers by joining Combs on stage to perform a duet of Sheeran’s song “Dive,” which Combs has previously covered. Fans went wild when Sheeran came on stage to join his friend in a performance.

Sheeran wrote “Dive” around 2017, and it was included on his third album “Divide,” stylized as “÷.” Luke Combs covered the song around the time it came out, putting his own country spin on the unapologetically passionate song.

The C2C Festival went on from Friday, March 11, to Sunday, March 13, and travels from Dublin to Glasgow to London. There have been some big names involved over the years since the festival launched in 2013; Carrie Underwood, The Chicks, LeAnn Rimes, Brad Paisley, and so, so many more. The festival features established artists, plus spotlights the biggest new country talent from Nashville, the UK, and Europe.

This year saw, of course, Luke Combs, plus headliners Scotty McCreery, Darius Rucker, and Miranda Lambert. Also in attendance were Kip Moore, Brett Young, Ashley McBryde, Russell Dickerson, Flatland Cavalry, Tennille Townes, and Hailey Whitters.

The festival seems like a great way to discover new acts, and get reacquainted with familiar ones. Plus, even get a surprise or two. I don’t know about you, but C2C Festival is definitely on my bucket list now. Amazing cities – London, Glasgow, Dublin – plus incredible country music all in three magical days? Sign me up.

Speaking of the festival, early-bird London and Glasgow tickets for next year’s C2C Festival go on sale on Friday, March 18. There’s already a countdown for the 2023 festival on the website, and there are 361 days, 3 hours, and about 12 minutes until next year’s fest. You better start saving now, friends.

Luke Combs Creates Incredible 90s Mash-Up at Glasgow Performance

At the Glasgow show, Luke Combs threw it back to the 1990s with a great mash-up of some classic country hits. He combined Travis Tritt’s “It’s a Great Day to Be Alive,” and Tim McGraw’s “I Like It, I Love It.”

It’s a great day to be alive, indeed, especially if you got to see that performance. Aside from taking center stage at the C2C Festival, Luke Combs is also on the UK leg of his 2022 tour. He also recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA Awards, performed a new song, “Doin’ This,” at the award show, and will be welcoming a new baby in the Spring. So, there’s a lot going on in Luke Combs’ life right now.

He did recently explain the meaning behind his new song, and what touring and performing means to him. “This song means a lot to me personally,” he said. “Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd. And playing country music with my buddies in the band. It really doesn’t matter where we‘re playing or how many people we’re playing for. Because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music.”