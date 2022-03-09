Luke Combs Gives His ‘Bombshell’ Wife Big Shout Out for International Women’s Day

Yesterday was International Women’s Day and across country music, our favorite stars were shouting out their partners as moms, wives, professionals, and all-around rockstars. One of those was “Doin’ This” singer, Luke Combs, spotlighting his “bombshell” wife, Nicole, as the couple prepares to welcome their first child. Check out the sweet tribute below.

“Happy International Women’s day to this BOMBSHELL!” Luke Combs gushed on Instagram. “I can’t wait to watch you become a mother and spend the rest of forever with you.”

Luke Combs fans were ecstatic to find out the country couple would be welcoming a baby boy, a.k.a. “Lil dude Combs,” when the singer and his wife posted ultrasound photos together on social media several weeks ago. In sharing their pregnancy announcement, Combs wrote, “Couldn’t be more excited to start a family with this babe. It’s gonna be a hell of a ride.”

We’re sure Luke Combs and his stunning wife Nicole are more than ready to meet their little addition. However, the country star, accustomed to crowds of thousands and more media coverage than many might consider bearable, admitted he’s “a little nervous” about becoming a dad.

“I got a lot of stuff to do,” he admitted. “I’m uncovering things [about babies] every day. I’m buying all kinds of clothes I didn’t know existed.”

Regardless, we’re sure the country star and his wife will figure it all out in due time. In the meantime, here’s to Nicole Combs and all the other bombshell Outsider women out there, killing it today and every single day of the year.

Luke Combs is Excited to Share New Music

While Luke Combs, his wife Nicole, and country music fans all anxiously await the arrival of the couple’s new addition, the country star has also remained busy preparing new music for fans. After more than two years without a new album, the “Better Together” singer has shared that he and his team are “right at the finish line” as far as new music is concerned.

Luke Combs last released a new album in November 2019 when he premiered What You See Is What You Get. The hit album features a host of No. 1 singles including the iconic “Beer Never Broke My Heart” all the way up to “Forever After All” and one of his latest, “Cold As You.”

As for his upcoming album, which country fans have long anticipated, Luke Combs shared on Twitter that, hopefully, we don’t have long to wait.

Luke Combs fan Alex Breton asked the country star the burning question at the back of all of our minds when he tagged the country artist and asked, “How are those final touches on LC3 coming along, [Luke Combs]?”

Always the first to share exciting news, Combs wrote, “We’re right at the finish line on em. I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em.”