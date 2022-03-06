Luke Combs Has a Four Year Old Mega Fan With a Voice of His Own

You’ve seen Luke Combs fans before but none like this. While the rest of us crank up “Cold As You” or “1,2 Many” on a Friday night, one four-year-old mega-fan has embodied the country’s star’s persona like no one else we’ve ever seen. And even better, his viral clip caught the attention of none other than Luke Combs himself. Check out this young Outsider’s rendition of “Beer Never Broke My Heart” below.

I'd have my mom's iPad in the palm of hands

Afternoon nap, then maybe play in the sand

Watching the same cartoons that I am now

I'd still be doin' this, if I wasn't doin' this



– Lil Luke Combs

If that little performance didn’t make you want to head to a Luke Combs concert, I don’t know what will. Little Luke Combs, whose actual name is Tripp, mimicked the country star’s style and persona to a T, his jeans, boots, button-down, and camouflage hat perfectly capping his performance.

The video of the four-year-old, which has since gone viral, not only caught the attention of Luke Combs. After the star shared the adorable clip to his own social media accounts, Tripp attracted compliments from big-name stars like Miranda Lambert, as well as Old Dominion bandmember Trevor Rosen and Devin Dawson.

Dawson even commented, “[Tripp] hit that harmony for a hot sec.”

Combs shared the video of the four-year-old to his Instagram where he captioned the post, “Been looking for a backup in case I ever needed one, but I had not checked with the four-year-olds yet.” He continued, “Tripp, you’re my guy! Let’s get you out to a show soon buddy!!”

Luke Combs Prepares to Drop New Music

While little Tripp perfects his rendition of “Beer Never Broke My Heart,” Luke Combs has promised Outsiders that new music is right around the corner. And with spring on the way and Daylight Savings just a week out of reach, we’re more than ready for new summer jams from one of our favorite country stars.

Luke Combs’ last new album, What You See Is What You Get, dropped barely two months before the COVID-19 pandemic wreaked havoc across the globe and put country music at a standstill. Now, however, in response to one anxious fan’s Twitter post, the country star replied, “We’re right at the finish line on em,” referring to upcoming song releases.

“I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em,” he continued.

Hopefully, with new songs prepped for release, we won’t have to wait much longer for a brand new album. And judging by Luke Combs’ enduring success, his new music will surely only grow his fanbase, continuing to inspire young fans like Tripp.