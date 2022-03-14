Luke Combs’ Hit Helps One ‘American Idol’ Hopeful Score Big

On Sunday (March 13th), one American Idol contestant scored big while performing Luke Combs’ hit single When It Rains It Pours at his audition.

Prior to performing to American Idol judges Katy Perry, Luke Bryan, and Lionel Richie, hopeful Dakota Hayden revealed why he decided to perform Luke Combs’ song. “I was raised in the country. My parents are country. Basically, everybody is country.”

The response from the American Idol judges after Hayden performed? Total shock. Perry was in awe of Hayden and called him raw, authentic, and “Top 10” material. Richie then shared, “You are pure country. And it’s believable as heck. I love your pureness. You’re an awe-shucks kind of guy. And it translates. Even though you’re not Luke’s son, I’d like to kind of.. what I’m thinking right now. Your attitude and personality kind of reminds me of my mom down there.”

Meanwhile, Bryan declared that Hayden was in the right place. “Thank you for driving your butt down here from Fordsville, Kentucky. You are exactly what we want to find. Katy is right. I think you’re going to snip the Top 10. I’m a yes.”

“I’m a yee-haw!” Perry chimed in. And Lionel added, “I’m a rotten’ tootin’ yes.”

Luke Combs Opens Up About Writing ‘When It Rains It Pours’

Sounds Like Nashville reported that in 2018, Luke Combs revealed more details about writing When It Rains It Pours. “We wanted to have fun writing. And it felt like a cool thing to do. We all loved that 90s country. Like Brad Paisley tongue-in-cheek stuff. And so that’s where we went with it.”

However, Luke Combs admitted that there may have been a former relationship that inspired the track. “We all talked about how we’ve been in a situation where it’s like you’re waiting to get out of [a relationship]. But you didn’t realize you wanted to get out. Then you did and you’re like, ‘Man, what a relief! What a great thing.’ So, I think we played don that well and turned it into a fun thing.”

Luke Comb further explained that he doesn’t think breakups have to be horrible all the time. A tells not for both people. “They’re always terrible for someone. Maybe both people. But, we just wanted to have fun with it. And we really enjoyed writing that song.”

Jordan Walker, of Walker McGuire, helped Luke Combs write the track. “There’s so many heartbreak songs out in the world and some great ones, don’t get me wrong. But it was just one of those things. Like he said, that tongue-in-cheek 90s stuff. Make it kind of rock and roll. Make it feel cool. Make it danceable. And tell a good story. Don’t tell a sad story.”