Luke Combs Looks to Be Having an Absolute Blast in the UK

Country artist Luke Combs is taking his talents overseas for his 2022 Stadium Tour. And he’s making the most out of every minute of it. In a recent social post, Luke Combs shares a moment from Glasgow – and it looks like he’s having the most amazing time.

During his UK leg of the tour, Combs shared a photo from up on the stage. He looks like he’s having the time of his life as he sings to the crowd. You can practically feel the energy oozing from the picture. But take a look for yourselves.

“Hell of a night in Glasgow! Dublin, we’re coming for you tonight,” Combs captions the post.

Further, Combs is joined by favorites Cody Johnson, Zach Bryan and Morgan Wade for his tour. The next leg continues in Dublin, Ireland.

Luke Combs Would Play Country Music for ’70 People or 70,000′

It’s safe to say the singer is having a fantastic – and successful – season thus far. He’s coming off a win in the most recent CMA’s for Entertainer of the Year. During the awards ceremony, he even debuted a new song, which he performs on his tour. The country singer says he was really excited to be creating and sharing new music at the time.

“This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd… and playing country music with my buddies in the band,” Combs says of the song “Doin’ This”. “It really doesn’t matter where we’re playing or how many people we’re playing for because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music.”

Combs will continue to tour overseas until he makes his way to Canada on March 20. He then travels through the country until March 31. Combs tour pauses for the month of April and then he resumes May 1 in Indio, California.

Additionally, the “Hurricane” singer will continue touring throughout the United States until he ends in Atlanta on July 30.

And while thousands of people will be cheering Combs on and dancing to his tunes in the coming months, the singer says that he plays country music because it’s his passion. And that means he doesn’t care if he’s playing for a packed house or an intimate group.

“I don’t care if I’m playing for 70 people or 70,000 people,” he wrote alongside an audio recording. “I just love playing country music, so I’d still be doing this whether I was in the minor leagues or the big leagues because I do what I do because I love it.”