Luke Combs Mashes Up Tim McGraw, Travis Tritt 90s Country Classics During Scotland Performance

Bringin’ back the classics! Country music superstar Luke Combs took centerstage at C2C Glasgow 2022 to perform a mash-up of the song from Travis Tritt It’s a Great Day to Be Alive and hit single from Tim McGraw I Like It, I Love It.

In a video from the performance, Luke Combs and his crew are seen rocking the stage, and Scottish fans obviously know the hits from Travis Tritt and Tim McGraw.

Following the performance featuring the Tim McGraw-Travis Tritt mash-up, Luke Combs shared some amazing snapshots of his performance. “Hell of a night in Glasgow! Dublin, we’re coming for you tonight.”

Luke Combs is currently on the UK leg of his 2022 tour. He recently won Entertainer of the Year at the CMA’s, which took place last weekend. Along with scoring the award, he also performed a new song, Doin’ this. “This song means a lot to me personally. Not to recite the lyrics, but for me, it’s truly about playing country music for a crowd. And playing country music with my buddies in the band. It really doesn’t matter where we‘re playing or how many people we’re playing for. Because it isn’t about the fame, the fortune, the name, or the glory. It’s about getting to make and play country music.”

Luke Combs will remain in the UK until Sunday (March 13th) then will take nearly a month off from touring before hitting the road for the U.S. leg. His first stop will be in Fort Lauderdale, Florida on April 10th. He’ll also be in Indio, California on May 1st for the 2022 Stagecoach.

Prior to Tim McGraw-Travis Tritt Mash-Up, Luke Combs Talked Big Changes Coming His Way When He Becomes a Dad

During a recent interview, Luke Combs opened up about how his country music career may be changing quite a bit due to the arrival of his child this spring. “Probably not at the very beginning, you know, just because it will be very hard. But my wife comes to almost every show. I enjoy her company, and she has liked being out there to this point. And obviously, that will probably change a bit with the baby and stuff.”

However, Luke Comb says he is looking forward to when his son is old enough to come on the road for touring. “I would love to have them out as much as they want to be out. You know, I think that’s important. I don’t want to be a dad that’s not around or the date that you see on TV and go, ‘Oh, that is my dad and that is where he is today. I guess.’ Family is important to me. I’d like to be the guy throwing the football to them.”