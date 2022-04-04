Luke Combs Shares Preview of Unreleased Song ‘The Kind of Love We Make’

It’s always exciting when our favorite country stars tease new music, and this time, Luke Combs is sharing a preview of his unreleased song, “The Kind of Love We Make.” Check out the surefire hit below.

Luke Combs hasn’t released a brand new album since What You See is What You Get dropped in 2019. And while the hit album features fan-favorite songs like “Better Together,” “Cold As You,” and “Forever After All,” fans are just dying for a new collection of songs.

That said, if the snippet above serves as a preview of Luke Combs’ upcoming album, then the rest of the tracklist is sure to be as enjoyable as “The Kind of Love We Make.”

Luke Combs’ latest songs consist of his hit singles, “Doin’ This” and “Cold As You,” but “The Kind of Love We Make” takes a turn from the solemnity of his more recent releases.

Meanwhile, fans shared their praise and excitement for the brand new song in the comments section.

“Release date?” asked one anxious fan. Another quipped, “it drops tonight right[?]”

Unfortunately, Luke Combs didn’t share when the unreleased song would make its official debut, however, as soon as we know, Outsiders, you’ll know.

Luke Combs Hints New Music is ‘Right at the Finishline’

Fortunately, it seems Luke Combs fans won’t have long to wait before “The Kind of Love We Make” and the rest of the superstar’s brand new music goes live.

Last month, an anxious fan tagged the country singer on Twitter, with the question, “How are those final touches on LC3 coming along, [Luke Combs]?”

Combs didn’t leave fans hanging long, responding with, “We’re right at the finish line on em. I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em.”

If the rest of the new songs at all compare to the snippet above, then the country artist is bound to have yet another successful year in the industry.

Additionally, Luke Combs is satiating fans’ hunger for new music as he dropped another unreleased song last month. Called “Tomorrow Me,” the song features a much more melancholy tune, the lyrics reminiscent of Chris Young‘s 2011 hit song, “Tomorrow.”

Once again, the unreleased song drew inquiries about “LC3” and the impending release date.

“Drop LC3 already,” one Luke Combs fan begged, while another commented, “It’s a number 1 already…..at least in my book. Album[?!]”

As we know, all good things to those who wait, but it’s been several years since the “Beer Never Broke My Heart Singer” released a new album, and with the dedicated fan following Luke Combs has, adoring Outsiders remain on edge.