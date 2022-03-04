Luke Combs Teases New Songs: ‘We’re Right at the Finish Line’

Being a newlywed and having a baby on the way, Luke Combs still has new songs around the corner… what a busy time to be him.

Since This One’s For You dropped in 2017, it has been a rocket ship ride to the top for Combs. He has been doing nothing but playing shows, recording music, and winnings awards since. His sophomore follow-up was everything that fans wanted from it. The aptly named What You See is What You Get kept the momentum going and then added fuel to the flame.

Now, since it has been another two years since the last album, fans are wondering when they can expect to see the third project from the singer. Luke Combs has new songs coming. Don’t worry, y’all. And that means the album isn’t far after that.

We’re right at the finish line on em. I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em. https://t.co/5w9rFMmIiC — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) March 3, 2022

Alex Breton had to ask the question for the fanbase. And, thankfully, Combs obliged.

“We’re right at the finish line on em,” he replied. “I’m real proud of these tunes. Can’t wait for y’all to hear em.”

The country music superstar does have a full plate. He is busy playing shows like the NFL Thanksgiving halftime show, NASCAR’s Daytona 500 prerace, and so many more on top of his usual sellouts at stadiums across the country. He has been able to keep fans happy while they wait on the album.

Luke Combs talked about new songs and the album earlier this year in February. “I kinda took a pause on working on [the album] because I just really wanted to focus on that tour,” he explained at the time. And that seems to have paid off with so many great shows to end 2021.

Fans will be eagerly awaiting any new singles or any word on an album release date.

Luke Combs Performed New Song at Grand Ole Opry

When Luke Combs does release new songs, it is usually with a bit of flair. He is known for his in-your-face style, big and bold presence on stage, and intense songs. So, when he drops a new one, he knows how to do it. That happened at the Grand Ole Opry on February 19.

He was up there with Chris Janson and Zach Williams on country music’s biggest stage. While they went through the newer stuff like Doin’ This and Must’ve Never Met You, Combs let fans hear a new one. Five Leaf Clover surprised those in the audience and gave all of his fans something to celebrate.

If Luke Combs comes out with new songs, you know where you are going to go. Right here. We'll keep you updated. In the meantime, he has two albums and a few handfuls of other songs that are all repeat-worthy.