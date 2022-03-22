Luke Combs Wins iHeartRadio’s Country Music Artist of the Year

iHeartRadio has announced its iHeartRadio Country Artist of the Year for 2022, and we are loving the choice! Congrats to country music star Luke Combs who humbly accepted the honor earlier today. The singer accepted the award during a brief acceptance speech just ahead of tonight’s (Tuesday, March 22) awards show. And, the Forever, After All singer notes in his speech, there are “hopefully many more to come!”

Our 2022 Country Artist of the Year is none other than @LukeCombs! ❤️🤠👏 Congratulations on your well-deserved win! We can't wait to see what's next! 🎶



During the acceptance speech, Luke Combs notes that honors such as this one are always exciting.

“Stuff like this never stops being really, really awesome,” Luke Combs says in the touching speech.

“So thank y’all so much,” the country singer adds. “Hopefully many more to come.”

Luke Combs Gives Fans A Sneak Peek Into Upcoming New Music Release

Recently, Luke Combs has noted that fans can expect to see some of his new music releases “really soon.” However, the singer didn’t add many details to this exciting piece of news. And, just exactly when fans can expect these new releases to come down the pike is still not immediately clear. Fortunately, though, fans were given a treat early this week when the country music star posted a sneak peek of one of these new releases.

On Monday, March 21, Luke Combs posted a video of himself performing a moving acoustic version of an unreleased song titled Tomorrow Me. It’s clear from the post the song is sure to be a hit, no doubt. Featuring Combs’s endearing southern-country sound, this acoustic number is everything we love about Luke Combs.

“Here’s an unreleased song called “Tomorrow Me,” the Better Together singer writes in the Monday Insta post. “Let me know what y’all think!”

Watch Luke Combs and Others As They Are Honored During Tonight’s iHeartRadio Music Awards

Fans can catch the iHeartRadio Music Awards tonight, Tuesday, March 21 on Fox from 8 pm-10 pm ET. Pacific time will air tape-delayed. The annual awards event is also scheduled to be broadcast on iHeartRadio stations all across the country. The awards show will also be featured on the iHeartRadio app.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards Red Carpet Live! event will air just before the awards show, and fans can stream the event on the stations. The pre-awards show will be hosted by iHeartRadio personality Emily Curl and Tanya Rad and will begin airing at 7 pm ET/4 pm PT.