Lynyrd Skynyrd Adds Over a Dozen New Dates to ‘Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ Tour’

If you’re a fan of southern rock legends Lynyrd Skynyrd and their 2022 tour wasn’t coming to your area before, you might be in luck. The “Sweet Home Alabama” rockers have added an additional 13 dates to their 2022 “Big Wheels Keep on Turnin'” tour.

Recently, Lynyrd Skynyrd announced 13 more stops on their current tour. The new dates include multiple festival appearances, a couple of state fairs, a NASCAR race in Charlotte, and a free concert for military veterans at Fort Campbell. The famous rock band’s tour across the United States began last month in April at Arizona Bike Week in Scottsdale. As of now, their tour will conclude on September 23rd in Airway Heights, Washington. However, further dates could be added as the tour continues.

Lynyrd Skynyrd’s current tour includes multiple opening bands, with performances varying according to the location. The openers include Don Felder, the Outlaws, and the Devon Allman Project. Plus, their newly announced July 22 show in Youngstown, Ohio will also feature the Marshall Tucker Band. That’s the second performance on the Lynyrd Skynyrd tour with the Marshall Tucker Band. The two bands were already scheduled to play together on July 3 in Bangor, Maine.

Like so many other bands since the pandemic hit in early 2020, Lynyrd Skynyrd has had to postpone and cancel numerous tour stops. And Covid-19 isn’t the only factor since guitarist Gary Rossington also underwent heart surgery last July. Not long after, guitarist Rickey Medlocke contracted Covid-19, which forced the band to cancel several performances. Medlocke made a full recovery, but Rossington is still on the mend. Guitarist Damon Johnson is still filling in for Rossington until he returns to the stage.

*Newly added tour dates

Pomona, CA @ The LA County Fair – May 13

Fresno, CA @ Chukchansi Park (with Don Felder) – May 14

Fort Campbell, KY @ Division Parade Field – May 21*

Tampa, FL @ Tampa Bay Margarita and Music Festival – May 28*

Charlotte, NC @ Charlotte Motor Speedway – May 29*

Crownsville, MD @ The Let’s Go Music Festival (with the Outlaws) – June 3

Wantagh, NY @ Jones Beach Theater (with the Outlaws and the Devon Allman Project) – June 4

Middletown, NY @ Orange County Fair Speedway (with the Marshall Tucker Band) – June 10

Allentown, PA @ PPL Center – June 11

Gilford, NH @ Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion (with Don Felder and the Outlaws) – July 1

Bridgeport, CT @ Hartford Healthcare Amphitheater (with the Outlaws) – July 2

Bangor, ME @ Maine Savings Amphitheater (with the Marshall Tucker Band and the Outlaws) – July 3

Atlantic City, NJ – Ocean Casino Resort Ovation Hall – July 8

Syracuse, NY @ St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater (with Don Felder and the Marshall Tucker Band) – July 9

Hammond, IN @ Festival of the Lakes – July 15*

Moline, IL @ Taxslayer Center – July 16*

Kettering OH @ WTUE Birthday Bash, Fraze Pavilion – July 17*

Youngstown, OH @ Covelli Center (with the Marshall Tucker Band) – July 22*

Billings, MT @ Magic City Blues Festival – August 6

Sturgis, SD @ Sturgis Buffalo Chip – August 7*

Allegan, MI @ Allegan County Fair – September 16*

Pryor, OK @ Born & Raised Music Festival – September 18*

Concord, CA @ Bone Bash, Concord Pavilion – September 22*

Sparks, NV @ Nugget Event Center – September 23

Puyallup, WA @ Washington State Fair – September 25*

Airway Heights, WA @ Northern Quest Resort & Casino – September 26*

For more information or to purchase tickets, check Lynyrd Skynyrd’s official website here.