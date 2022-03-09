lynyrd-skynyrd-announce-2022-tour-dates

Southern rock’s most iconic band, Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to go on tour for 14-dates from Arizona to Nevada with some guests as well. Also, the Marshall Tucker Band along with Don Felder and the Devon Allman Project will be on select dates as well.

So, the 2022 Big Wheels Keep on Turnin’ tour kicks off in April. Things start on April 9 and will run through September 23. Bookended by shows in Scottsdale, AZ, and Sparks, NV. Those southwest fans are going to get a lot of Skynyrd.

Back in 2021, Lynyrd Skynyrd’s tour dates were interrupted by some health issues among the band. Two different medical issues arose among the band members. Gary Rossington had a very serious health scare. When it happened, the band was hopeful that Rossington would make a “full recovery“. There has been no word about whether he will be on the 2022 tour dates.

Meanwhile, back in August, Rickey Medlocke tested positive for COVID-19. The guitarist got pretty sick and the band had to cancel four shows. After recovering from his illness, Medlocke was able to join his bandmates on stage. “I’m back, feeling good. And you know what? I feel very blessed and very fortunate to be sitting here today,” the guitar player said after recovering.

Along the tour, there will be some shows in California, then the band heads to the northeast through Maryland, New York, Pennslyvania, New Hampshire, and more. There are only 14 dates on the tour, so these are limited shows. See if there is a date near you and grab tickets, you won’t regret it.

One of the reasons why the Rossington health scare was so, well, scary, is because he is the only living original member of the band. Of course, the 1977 plane crash that tragically killed most of the members is mostly to blame. Thankfully, Rossington did make a recovery. Emergency heart surgery is never an easy thing to go through, no matter your age. For the 70-year-old, it was a tough battle.

In 2018, Rossington admitted that he, “had heart attacks on stage a lot.” In fact, his doctors have urged him to stop touring and playing shows for the last 15 years or more. He had surgery in 2016 and 2019. This latest scare might be the final straw. Again, there is no word if he will join Lynyrd Skynyrd for these new tour dates but he’s made his feelings known over the years.

Damon Johnson, guitar player for Thin Lizzy and Alice Cooper filled in for Rossington in 2021. So, if Rossington misses more dates, then you can expect Johnson to fill in for those as well.