Lynyrd Skynyrd Set to Perform at Buffalo Chip House for 2022 Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

For motorcycle enthusiasts, it doesn’t get much better than Sturgis. The annual gathering in Sturgis, South Dakota, is both a motorcycle rally and a music festival. Not to mention the other entertainment acts they’ve brought in over the years, such as the WCW Hog Wild and Road Wild professional wrestling pay-per-view events held in one of the lots at the rally. And this year’s rally is going to be just as action-packed as the rest.

Lynyrd Skynyrd Set to Perform at Sturgis Motorcycle Rally

Every year, visitors from all 50 states and over 20 countries flock to South Dakota for the largest music festival in motorcycling and “the best party anywhere.” This year marks the 82nd anniversary of the Sturgis motorcycle rally, and organizers have outdone themselves yet again, securing a performance from legendary southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd for the festival.

Rod Woodruff, founder and President of the Sturgis Buffalo Chip, gave his thoughts on the upcoming performance in a press release posted to the Buffalo Chip website.

“What’s remarkable about a Skynyrd show at the Buffalo Chip is that the band has just as much love for the audience as the audience does for the band,” said Woodruff. “This magical energy creates a party atmosphere that both diehard Skynyrd fans and new fans won’t want to miss experiencing.”

Lynyrd Skynyrd Bring the Hits to the Sturgis

The Sturgis motorcycle rally is no doubt among their favorite venues. However, it’s just one of the stops in Lynyrd Skynyrd’s “The Big Wheels Keep On Turnin’ Tour” this summer. That said, the southern rock icons promise to bring their best to Sturgis.

On Sunday, August 7, Lynyrd Skynyrd will take the Wolfman Jack Stage. During their concert, Skynyrd will perform the hits produced in their 4-decade career in music. Their impressive catalog includes 14 studio albums, as well as dozens more compilation albums and singles.

With a setlist including songs like “Sweet Home Alabama” and “Free Bird,” Lynyrd Skynyrd is going to bring the house down in Sturgis. And, as if that wasn’t enough, The Chip has far more in store for attendees. Lynyrd Skynyrd is just one of the iconic acts bringing their talents to the Wolfman Jack Stage.

Throughout the week-long Buffalo Chip festival, motorcycle enthusiasts will also be treated to performances from Buckcherry, Rob Zombie, Bush, Pop Evil, and more.

In addition to concerts, a ticket to Sturgis Buffalo Chip grants access to rides, freedom celebrations, and world-class bike shows. The festival also includes stunt shows, racing, charity events, and more. All entertainment comes included with a camping pass.