Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff Join Stacked Lineup for Willie Nelson’s 89th Birthday Celebration

This is going to be a special birthday party. Margo Price, Nathaniel Rateliff, and more will join forces to celebrate Willie Nelson. This year will be Nelson’s 89th birthday and that deserves a big celebration for one of the biggest names ever in country music. Price and Rateliff as the latest additions to the lineup that will rock the stage on May 1 later this year.

To Willie: A Birthday Celebration is going to be one of the biggest and best shows of the year. Hosted by Bruce Robison, there will be some big acts old and new to help make this day the best it can be. Those acts include Nelson’s friends Ray Wylie Hubbard, Robert Earl Keen, and Vincent Neil Emerson.

Now, Margo Price and Nathaniel Rateliff have been added to the big Willie Nelson event. Price has shared a stage with Nelson in the past. She likes to speak her mind and doesn’t back down from much. Not to mention, she is one of the more interesting and talented acts in country music.

So, here’s how the celebration is going to work. Artists will take the stage one by one and deliver some of their favorite songs from The Red-headed Stranger’s long and illustrious catalog. There’s plenty to choose from. Also, what makes this better is the venue. When things officially kickoff, Nelson’s Luck, Texas ranch will play the role of host. The Luck Reunion festival is once again scheduled for the ranch this year as well.

Tickets are going to run you $35 for general admission and there are some VIP options out there for the big spenders. Of course, Nelson has other shows planned this year with so many great acts.

However, Nelson has some other great shows planned. Of course, he has dates for his Outlaw Music Festival planned throughout the summer. Also on his calendar is the Palomino Festival.

This festival is going to be special. It boasts a loaded slate of acts. Taking place in Pasadena, California, the festival has two big headliners. One, of course, is Willie himself. The other is Kacey Musgraves. Other acts that will be included are Jason Isbell, Turnpike Troubadours, Charley Crockett and so many more. If you can get to the Rosebowl this July, do it.

This spring and summer should be a return to live music in full force. So many great shows, festivals, and other moments planned so far. There will be more lineups released and more shows announced as the weather warms up and artists hit the road.