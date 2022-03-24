Mary Jane Thomas Dies: Charlie Daniels’ Family React To Hank Williams Jr.’s Wife’s Death

Many friends and family members have offered their condolences for the death of Mary Jane Thomas, including Charlie Daniels’ children.

Yesterday, Mary Jane Thomas, 58, passed away in Jupiter, Florida. Since then, the country music community has been quick to show its support for widower Hank Williams Jr. and his family. Earlier this evening, fellow country icon Charlie Daniels’ family reached out via their late father’s Instagram.

“Mom and I are saddened to hear about the passing of Hank, Jr.’s wife, Mary Jane. Please say prayers for the entire Williams family,” Daniels shared.

Charlie Daniels Jr. signed the touching message from him and his mother, Hazel.

Besides the caption, Daniels posted a photo of himself with Hank Williams Jr. In the picture, Williams wore his classic aviator lenses while Charlie Daniels had on his ten-gallon hat.

Mary Jane Thomas’ Son Sam Pens Statement on Mother’s Passing

Meanwhile, Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.’s son, Sam, has come forward with a formal statement regarding his mother’s passing. He also spoke to the impact that she had on their family.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he wrote to PEOPLE.

Katherine Diane Williams is Sam’s younger sister who passed away in 2020. The 27-year-old passed away in a car crash that she and her husband, Tyler Dunning. Dunning survived the incident, but Katherine passed away on the scene.

Further in the statement, Sam shared about his mother, “She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models. My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”

Hank Williams Jr. and Mary Jane Thomas first met in 1985 and married five years later. They were separated for a few years before reconciling in 2011 just before their 21st anniversary. They would have celebrated their 32nd anniversary in July this year.