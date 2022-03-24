Mary Jane Thomas Dies: Hank Williams Jr.’s Son Sam Williams Speaks Out

Country music fans are joining Hank William Jr.’s son, Sam, in mourning the loss of his mother, Mary Jane Thomas.

Thomas passed away on Tuesday evening at a hospital near Jupiter Beach Resort & Spa. So far, some believe that the death of Williams’ mother was due to a medical complication following a procedure. However, medical personnel has yet to confirm or deny this.

Since the untimely death of his mother, Mary Jane Thomas’ son has come forward with a formal statement that recognized her legacy.

“My dear Mama Mary Jane was a beautiful soul who forever affected everyone who knew her. She had a smile and presence that lit up every room and she never met a stranger she didn’t befriend. Her spirit was gentle and giving. She could take down a ten-point buck and fix dinner for her grandchildren at the same time! Now she gets to radiate from above with my sister Katherine Diana right by her side,” he wrote to PEOPLE, also referencing his younger sister, who died in a 2020 car crash.

“She grew up competing in baton and cheerleading and was one of Hawaiian Tropic’s top models,” Sam Williams, 24, continued in the statement. “My father fell in love with the Daytona Beach beauty the minute he set eyes on her in the early ’80s. They went on to live the most powerful love story of travel and hunting and raising a family. She is survived by my father, her two parents Ramona and Bill, her brother Andy, her sister Angela, myself and her three grandchildren: Beau Weston, Tennyson Hiram and Audrey Jane. Rest in peace Mama, I will always be the son of Mary Jane.”

The Story Behind Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr.

While Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. have had their struggles throughout their years together, their love underneath the chaos was always apparent.

Mary Jane Thomas and Hank Williams Jr. first met in 1985 at one of his concerts in Washington, D.C. Prior to their fateful meeting, Thomas was a surfer girl and a career model from Daytona Beach, Fla. But that would all change when she came to know the artist behind the cowboy hat and sunglasses.

Five years after Thomas and Williams met, they tied the knot and settled into married life. With a roughly 20-year age difference between the bride and groom, it’s not surprising that they had some troubles. Not to mention, this was Williams’ third marriage.

So, in 2006, Hank Williams Jr. filed for divorce, and while they separated for a bit, the two never had the heart to sign those papers. And sure enough, in 2011, they mended their relationship and ripped up the document.

In July 2021, they celebrated their 31st anniversary.