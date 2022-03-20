Masters Week Concerts Featuring Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, and Jimmy Buffett Now Unlikely: Here’s Why

Why are the Masters Week concerts most likely not going to take place?

It seems as though the new Masters Week concert tradition will be called off. According to a report from Golf Week, there have been construction problems reported on site at Lake Olmstead Stadium. The official website states that ticket sales to the event were suspended. Meanwhile, it noted that current ticket holders would be notified of “any event changes.”

The concerts were set to feature Blake Shelton, Tim McGraw, Nelly, Pitbull, Jimmy Buffett, among others. They were set to take place on April 6, 7, and 8. The shows would have featured luxurious VIP accommodations along with high-end food and beverage offerings to appeal to the Masters Tournament visitors.

The event was produced by Las Vegas event producer C4 Live. Two weeks ago they said that the construction of a temporary stage and VIP area had to be stopped because of soil instability. Apparently, the soil is unable to support the large stage structures and VIP areas.

The EDA Executive Director, Cal Wray, told the outlet on Wednesday that it was unlikely that the event would take place this year due to the safety concerns.

“I’m not holding my breath for this year, just because we’re 2½ weeks out,” Wray said. “It’s a safety issue. I know I would rather it be postponed until next year and get the safety right and get the venue right and have an outstanding event, than having an unsafe, average event year one.”

Another Masters Concert

Obviously, any safety concern is a valid reason for canceling a show, especially after the tragic Astroworld Festival in Houston killed 10 less than a year ago.

Augusta Commissioner Alvin Mason previously spoke about the issues a month ago when it was uncovered. The soil was previously deemed unstable back in 2019 for the 2019 Papa Joe’s Banjo-B-Q Music Festival. Attendees witnessed a truck sinking into the dirt.

“The whole situation is unfortunate for everybody, including C4, because they have millions of dollars tied up in it,” Wray added.

While the concerts may not take place, there are other events that visitors can enjoy. Rock Fore! Dough is in its 18th fundraising year. The concert is to benefit First Tee Augusta. Darius Rucker, Jordan Davis, Ray Fulcher, and Charles Kelley of Lady A will perform. The event will take place on April 5 at the Lady A Pavilion at Evans Town Center Park. Tickets are still available.

On April 9, the Major Rager will be held at Sharon Jones Amphitheater. The show will feature performances by Future Birds and Easily Amused.