Merle Haggard’s Wife Theresa Sends Heartbreaking Message on Anniversary of His Death: ‘You’re Everywhere I Look’

Six years after Merle Haggard passed away at the age of 79, the country music icon’s wife Theresa took to Instagram to share a heartbreaking tribute for him.

“To all the fans and family that loved Merle, today is that special day that Merle was called home,” Haggard’s wife shared. “That is one thing we cannot control in our lives. Is when it is our time to die.”

Merle Haggard’s wife also wrote that it seems like only yesterday that she and his loved ones lost him. “He is surely missed by me and our kids. I know he is also missed by you. So play a song for the man today that touched all so many times with his music and his [heart].”

Theresa goes on to declare how much she misses Merle. “You’re everywhere I look and everything I heart! I know We are only apart for awhile.”

Merle Haggard reportedly passed away on his 79th birthday from complications caused by pneumonia. Haggard and Theresa were married from September 1993 up until his death in 2016. The couple has two children, Jenessa and Ben. According to Country Music Nation, Theresa would sometimes perform on stage alongside her famous husband.

Merle Haggard’s Wife Opens Up About His Death

During an interview after his death, Merle Haggard’s wife Theresa spoke about finding peace after his passing. “I’m just now picking myself up out of the dirt and barely. I’m barely walking. Cause I lost my everything. He was my world.”

Theresa also stated that since Merle Haggard’s death, she found it challenging to be able to listen to his music. However, she was making herself listen to just bits of his tracks when she attended the Sing Me Back Home: The Music of Merle Haggard tribute concert.

Along with discussing his passing, Merle Haggard’s wife described him as a lover and a wild one. “He was my man. He loved to cook beans and was a very good cook. [Merle] was a great father and just a really giving man.”

Merle Haggard previously spoke about his wife’s talent in a 1999 interview with Orlando Sentinel. “She sings and she writes real good. She’s a real good writer. And that’s kind of how we got to liking each other. Was through writing and her desiring to be a writer. She wanted me to teach her to write. And hell, she knew how to write. She just needed a little direction.”

However, due to the age difference between him and Theresa, Merle Haggard wasn’t sure why she wanted to hang out with him in the first place. “I didn’t really think there was any reason why she could want to hang around me. Other than the wrong reasons.”