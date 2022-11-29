Metallica and Pantera Tour Announced, Fans Flip

On Monday (November 28th), legendary rock band Metallica announced not only a new song and 11th studio album but also a new tour with Pantera. The 2023 shows will reportedly be Pantera’s first U.S. performances in more than 20 years.

According to Metal Edge, Metallica revealed their 2023 and 2024 tour dates which include stops in Europe and North America. Pantera, as well as Five Finger Death Punch, Architects, Mammoth WVH, Ice Nine Kills, Volbeat, and Greta Van Fleet will also be involved in Metallica’s shows.

Fans took to Metallica’s social media accounts to share their excitement for the upcoming tours. “September 1st is my anniversary and I have been a Metallica fan from the early days. I’m in Seattle and will buy tickets no matter what and would love any opportunity with you guys!!!!” one fan gushed.

Another fan noted, “Between the two years of waiting and the prices, I’m thinking there’s better odds of the 2nd coming of Christ to happen than me going.”

However, some fans weren’t too thrilled about Metallica not coming to Australia. “How about coming to Australia to rock us out. We would really love to see you here.. love to see you James.”

A fellow admirer added, “We need you back down under! Bringing Mammoth, or Volbeat with you would be sweet.”

Pre-sale tickets for Metallica’s tour go on sale November 30th.

Metallica Releases Statement About 2023 Tour

In a press release, the Metallica bandmates share more details about the 2023 tour and what fans should expect from the group.

“Starting in April of 2023, we’ll be visiting 22 different cities around the world,” Metallica explained. “And playing two nights in each city, with each ‘No Repeat Weekend’ show a completely unique experience: Two totally different set lists with two different bands opening the show each night!”

Metallica also stated that fans who purchase a two-day ticket won’t see the same song twice for a total of over 30 songs spanning the band’s 40+ years of making music. “Most of the shows (sorry, not all – we tried!) will be on Fridays and Sundays, so we’ll be sure to have lots of extracurricular events for you to hang with fellow Metallica fans at before the shows kick-off and on the Saturday night in between.”

Metallica further explained that in keeping with the theme of two completely unique shows each weekend, the band will be sharing the stage with different groups each night. This includes bands that they have traveled with before as well as new bands. “Signing up for the entire adventure with us are Five Finger Death Punch, Ice Nine Kills, and MammothWVH, and some of you will see Pantera, Architects, Greta Van Fleet, or Volbeat, depending on the shows you attend. All the details are in the listing of dates below and on the individual show pages.”