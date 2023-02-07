Mick Fleetwood Speaks on the Future of Fleetwood Mac Following Christine McVie’s Passing

Mick Fleetwood recently shared that it would be “unthinkable” for Fleetwood Mac to go on following the loss of Christine McVie. Speaking to the LA Times on the red carpet of the Grammy Awards, the drummer confirmed that he believes there is a great chance that their legendary band has finished its journey.

“I think right now, I truly think the line in the sand has been drawn with the loss of Chris,” Fleetwood explained. “I’d say we’re done, but then we’ve all said that before. It’s sort of unthinkable right now.” In November of last year, iconic keyboardist, singer, and songwriter McVie sadly passed away after a brief battle with illness at the age of 79.

Fleetwood said that the remaining band members were currently focusing on other musical projects. “They all get out and play. So I’m gonna be doing the same thing, finding people to play with,” he explained.

Joining forces with Sheryl Crow and Bonnie Raitt, Fleetwood delivered a performance of the McVie-penned classic ‘Songbird’ in Sunday’s In Memoriam segment of the Grammy Awards. The McVie tribute was complemented with an intensely meaningful “In Memoriam” medley. In it, Kacey Musgraves paid homage to Loretta Lynn’s timeless classic “Coal Miner’s Daughter.” Following that, Quavo tenderly remembered his Migos bandmate Takeoff.

Mick Fleetwood plans to continue to tour, just not as a part of Fleetwood Mac

Fleetwood explained he plans to still perform in the future. However, “not as Fleetwood Mac”. Despite Christine McVie’s departure in 1998, the band continued its journey. She finally returned in 2014. Her last performance with the group was at a tribute concert commemorating founding member Peter Green in 2020.

“This is a day where my dear sweet Friend Christine McVie has taken to flight… and left us earthbound folks to listen with bated breath to the sounds of that ‘song bird’ … reminding one and all that love is all around us to reach for and touch in this precious life that is gifted to us,” Mick Fleetwood wrote after McVie’s passing. “Part of my heart has flown away today. I will miss everything about you Christine McVie. Memories abound.. they fly to me.”

Meanwhile, Stevie Nicks hinted at a collaboration with Dolly Parton on Twitter. The Fleetwood Mac singer posted a photo of her and the country music legend in the recording studio. The backside of Nicks’ head was in view along with Parton’s signature platinum-blonde hair. It’s likely for Parton’s upcoming Rock album, which was conceived after she was inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony this past fall.

Parton confirmed that the upcoming album will also feature contributions from John Fogerty, Pink, and Brandi Carlile. Comprised of rock covers and new music, the collection will also boast Steve Perry and Steven Tyler as contributors.