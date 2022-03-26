Mick Jagger Mourns the Loss of Taylor Hawkins in Emotional Tribute

Following the news that Foo Fighter’s drummer Taylor Hawkins suddenly passed away at the age of 50, Rolling Stones’ lead singer Mick Jagger took to his Instagram for an emotional tribute to the late musician.

“So incredibly sad to hear of the passing of Taylor Hawkins,” Mick Jagger declared in his social media post. My thoughts are with his family and the band at this time.”

As previously reported, Taylor Hawkins was found dead in a hotel room in Bogota, Columbia. Foo Fighters was set to perform in Bogota, but the show has officially been canceled. The cause of Hawkins’ death has not been revealed at this time.

In a statement on Twitter, the band shared, “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and infectious laughter will liven with all of us forever. Our hearts go out to his wife, children, and family. And we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect in this unimaginably difficult time.”

Taylor Hawkins had been with Foo Fighters since 1997 and recorded eight studio albums with the band. Prior to joining the rock group, he was the touring drummer for Sass Jordan as well as Alanis Morissette. Last year, he teamed up with Jane’s Addiction members Dave Navarro and Chris Chaney to form the group NHC. The band’s album is due to be released sometime this year.

Taylor Hawkins Opened Up About The Best Advice Anyone Has Ever Given Him

During a 2016 interview with Whale Bone Magazine, Taylor Hawkins spoke about the best advice anyone ever gave him. “My dad told me once, ‘There ain’t nothing that’s for free. Nothing. If someone gives you something for free, there’s always a price for everything. Nothing’s free so never take anything for granted. Nothing’s free. Everything comes with either a good price or a bad price.’ I think his point was you’re always going to work. You always have to work.”

When asked the one show he’d want to ever do, Taylor Hawkins declared he wanted to do a show with Queen. “I want to bring Freddie Mercury back from the dead so Queen can get back together and do a string of shows. Do five shows at the Los Angeles Forum and then five shows at Madison Square Garden. That’s good enough right there, dude. I mean, come on. Bring Freddie back.”

In regards to his favorite bands growing up, Taylor Hawkins added, “Favorite band in high school was Jane’s Addiction. I loved a lot of bands growing up. I loved Queen and I loved the Police. But, when I was in high school, the band that meant the most to me was, without a doubt, Jane’s Addiction.”