Midland Announces Jonathan Terrell Will Open For Them on Tour

After trying and failing a few times, Midland is going back to Europe for a tour that will feature Jonathan Terrell. The COVID-19 pandemic complicated things over the last couple of years. However, with a new tour scheduled and a bunch of tour dates sold out already, the band is excited to get across the pond.

Before Midland heads out to Europe, the band is going to finish out some tour dates in America. The Last Resort tour is going to last until April 9 when the band plays in Bakersfield, CA. So, if you were thinking about spending some time abroad, you could go see one of Texas’ best bands while you do it, too.

The tour will start on May 14 and run until the 30th.

“EU Midlanderos,” the caption said. “Fourth time’s a charm. We will see you next month for this long awaited tour. Thank y’all for sticking it out with us. We really do have the best fans in the world.”

“We’re excited to announce that our talented pal [Jonathan Terrell] will be opening for us on all dates of this tour. Tickets are almost completely sold out, so be sure to grab yours now at the link in our bio. Cheers.”

The “Let’s Try This Again!” tour is set to kick off in Oslo, Norway. That show, and the second show on May 15, are already sold out. Two other dates, May 18 in Germany and May 27 in Manchester, UK are also sold out. The band warned fans that dates are starting to sell out fast, so those tickets won’t last very long.

It’s good to see them back on the road after Jess Carson’s recent health scare.

Midland Hits the Road on Tour After Health Scare

The fact that Midland is back out on the road is great news. After complications with COVID-19, Jess Carson had a hard time getting back to the stage. However, he was able to send a good message to fans in the middle of March letting them know he was going to be playing alongside his friends again real soon.

“Hey, y’all. I just want to say thank you for all of the kind words and prayers,” Carson said in a video. “I’ve been off the road for a minute getting healthy after some complications with COVID, but I can’t wait to be back out there with you.”

Since that video was posted, the band has played some shows. They were once again invited to play before a NASCAR race when the Cup Series headed to COTA. The band previously played before the race in Phoenix earlier this year. So, Midland is out on the road. Catch them in America or at a show in Europe if that’s more your region and style. Country music in Norway? Say it ain’t so.