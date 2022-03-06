Midland Announces Release Date for Full-Length Album ‘The Last Resort: Greetings From’

American country music group “Midland” just announced the release date for their “Last Resort: Greetings From” album and we couldn’t be more excited!

In a recent Twitter post, the country trio shared the thrilling news along with the cover of their album. Their caption reads, “The Last Resort: Greetings From’, our full-length album, will take you somewhere far away. Check-in, leave your worries at the door, and live the high life with a motel view and a Midland attitude.”

The cover features all three members: Mark Wystrach, Jess Carson, and Cameron Duddy on what appears to be a postcard. It makes sense due to the “Greetings From” part of the album’s name. The post also features a brief 15-second clip of the band’s song, “Sunrise Tells the Story.”

Let me tell you, Outsiders, just listening to that was enough to get me excited for this album.

Based on the comments under the band’s post, fans are also all too excited for the full-length Midland album, “The Last Resort: Greetings From.” One fan said, “Hit after hit after hit after hit.”

Midland Released ‘The Last Resort’ in an EP Last Summer

If you recognize part of this album title, then you’re likely remembering when Midland released “The Last Resort” as a 5-track EP album over the summer. It was their first project of new material in two years.

As the band discussed with People at the time of the release, they managed to find themselves with time off the road in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“It’s like jumping out of an airplane, skydiving on drugs while winning the Super Bowl every night,” lead singer Mark Wystrach voiced about being on stage while feeling the rush from fans. “That’s the only way I can describe it.”

However, the events of the pandemic took that feeling took that breathtaking feeling away. “We had arrived at this place that felt very strange and kind of desolate and a place that could quite possibly be the end of the line for us,” he continued.

Like many artists during the difficult time, the band found themselves growing frustrated with all they’ve lost due to the pandemic. However, it ended up giving them the strength to survive the difficulty. Not only that, but it also helped bring them all closer together.

“You’re left with your memories, you’re left with your perspectives, you’re left with your fears, you’re left with your wants and desires,” Wystrach said. “But then, you’re also left hopefully with your optimism. We got to be dads and husbands and sons, and we got to be friends again. So, it was a really healthy thing for us.”