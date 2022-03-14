Midland Looks Back on Year So Far: Playing Music and Shotgunning Beers

Midland has had quite the epic year so far.

On Sunday, March 13, the trio shared a video to their Instagram Reels. They documented their lives behind the scenes of their concert tour and typical day to day events. “Basically what any given year with us looks like,” they captioned the post. The video clips included them playing music together in front of a stunning sunset. They are also seen doing push ups on stage before they took things back to their tour bus. They balanced beer cans on their tour team’s head before shotgunning beers. Midland also shared a snippet of how they filmed their music video.

“You know, playing live music the way we do, with a seven piece band, it takes an incredible amount of focus and of practice,” they explained.

The trio described playing music as a trance or even an altered state. Their goal is to have fans step into their world and trance to get lost in the music.

“It is a complete communion with a band. And I can say that as a fan, when I go to see a band it is about participating. And I think when it’s done right, it is like this perfect dance between the fans and the band,” they added.

When the audience is asking more from the band and giving them all of the frenzy, they can push each other. At the end of the day, a Midland show will be something you can’t miss.

Midland and Their Beginnings

Midland became a band after one fateful recording session at Sonic Ranch. They went into the studio just wanting to experiment with songs that Jess and Mark had written.

“And we decided let’s just go out there and see,” Cameron Duddy recalled. “Let’s just have a fun week. We booked 10 days in the studio. We didn’t really have any designs after that. It was just, let’s just go and record these songs.”

It ended up being life-changing experiences for everyone involved.

“For me, it’s like getting married, having a child and this Sonic Ranch session. I can still remember the feeling. It’s palpable,” he added. “It’s totally three dimensional for me, you know. It was just this unsaid understanding that when we left there we were gonna continue on with this project.”