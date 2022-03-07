Midland Promises ‘Honky Tonk Truths’ on New Album

Midland promises that its upcoming album—The Last Resort: Greetings From—will bring listeners back to the “roots” of genuine country music.

“There are a lot of honky-tonk truths,” vocalist Jess Carson told Discover Music. “Some of them are the way a guitar or steel twines around the melody, almost a counterpoint or counter-narrative. To us, the playing is as important as the vocals or the lyrics. It’s not just a big wad of sound, but how the tracks build to extract the song’s essence.

The record will be the third for the Grammy-nominated band. And it holds the band’s recent namesake EP Last Resort as well as Sunrise Tells The Story.

As for the EP, Midland wanted it to be a “kind of manifesto” for the album. According to bassist and vocalist Cameron Duddy, the message behind the song is that “the last resort doesn’t mean you’ve run out of options.” Instead, it means that you’re looking for something that will “set you free.”

“That freedom of letting go and falling into space, giving it over to fate? That’s where real living begins…,” he added.

Overall, the new music is a homage to country music of the past. When the Midland singers set out to write their 12 new tracks, they wanted to unbury everything that makes the genre great.

“It’s about more than the roots,” said lead singer and guitarist Mark Wystrach. “Because that makes you think of something that’s buried, which this music shouldn’t be. It’s about creating country music that’s pure in a different kind of way, that draws on some of what’s been left behind but shouldn’t be. Some of these songs are pure Gary Stewart, others are the earliest Eagles stuff when they really were country.”

After much anticipation, Midland finally revealed the release date for The Last Resort: Greetings From. And you don’t have to wait much longer to own the upcoming honkey tonk classic.

Yesterday (March 6th), the County crooning trio announced on Twitter that the album officially drops on May 6th. But you can go ahead and grab a pre-order copy on Apple Music, Spotify, or Deezer today.

‘The Last Resort: Greetings From’, our full-length album, will take you somewhere far away. Check in, leave your worries at the door, and live the high life with a motel view and a Midland attitude.



‘The Last Resort: Greetings From’, our full-length album, will take you somewhere far away,” the band wrote alongside its new cover art. “Check in, leave your worries at the door, and live the high life with a motel view and a Midland attitude.”