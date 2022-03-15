Miranda Lambert Shares Behind-the-Scenes Look at Tour Rehearsal

ACM Entertainer of the Year Award Winner Miranda Lambert shared a behind-the-scenes look at her tour rehearsals. The country star is getting ready for her next adventure by reviving her Bandwagon Tour. Not only will this tour be one to remember, but the 38-year-old singer’s tour is a co-headlining gig with Little Big Town.

However, a tour needs more than just a great performer. Lucky for us, Miranda Lambert posted a little behind-the-scenes clip of her tour rehearsals with her band on TikTok. The huge collection of instruments, musicians, and staff proves the epic performance Lambert has in store for her fans. The clip features a sneak-peek at her new song “Strange,” which adds to the list of songs on her “Palomino” record.

That 15-song album also includes full-band versions of “Geraldene,” “In His Arms,” and “Waxahachie.” Every one of these songs appeared in stripped-down acoustic form on Lambert’s 2021 album with Jon Randall and Jack Ingram, “The Marfa Tapes” arrives at the end of April 2022.

Miranda Lambert Performs New Song ‘Actin’ Up’ From ‘Palomino’ Album

On Thursday, country queen Miranda Lambert performed her new song “Actin’ Up” at the C2C Festival in London. There’s no stopping this superstar after her huge win at the ACM Awards.

After her performance at the C2C Festival, Lambert shared some big news on her Instagram account. She released another new song! And she’s given us something else to jam out to in the car this spring!

“New song Strange out now. I hope this one makes y’all feel a little lighter on your feet and is a reminder to take a breath when things are out of sorts,” her caption read.

During a conversation with CMT, the singer-songwriter talked about her newest album. The album is considered a follow-up to her collaborative 2021 album “The Marfa Tapes.” It is also her first album under her own name since her 2019 album, “Wildcard.”

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” her statement began.

“Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time, let’s get out to the country and see what happens,” she continued, referencing her co-writers. “The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

We’re definitely ready! Hopefully, we can contain out excitement for the release of “Palomino” on April 29th.