Your St. Patrick’s Day experience won’t compete with Miranda Lambert and her delightful time in the “homeland.”

Lambert literally spent St. Patrick’s Day in Ireland with her husband, Brendan McLoughlin. The two snapped a selfie out in the bright sunshine on the Emerald Isle. Of course, Lambert was toasting the day with a pint of Guinness. Because when in Ireland, you drink their perfect beer. It’s the mannerly thing to do.

So check out this photo of Miranda Lambert doing her St. Patrick’s Day thing. Then grab yourself a handful of shamrocks and maybe chase away your troubles with a shot of Jameson’s. We’ll let you know why Lambert is in Ireland on the other side.

Miranda Lambert Closed Out C2C Festival in Dublin Last Sunday

Last weekend, Lambert was part of a group that played C2C Festival in Dublin. In fact, she closed down the annual Country 2 Country concert last Sunday. Other acts who played the festival included Darius Rucker, Ashley McBryde and Luke Combs. She also did C2C shows in London and Glasgow, Scotland.

Looks like Lambert decided to stay a few extra days, enjoying the country side with Brendan, her husband of three years. Maybe the two are enjoying a late anniversary trip. After all, they were married in January, 2019. So it’s close to the date.

Lambert has every reason to celebrate. She’s enjoyed a terrific time in her music. On March 7, she won Entertainer of the Year from the Academy of Country Music. Dolly Parton announced her name, but Lambert was at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas in person. Instead, she was in London. Lambert did a pre-ceremony speech in case she won.

“I cannot believe I’m not there tonight, I’m in London!” Lambert said in the video. “This is the first time I’ve missed the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart is a little broken. But I’m happy to be where I am.”

“I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time,” she added. “I actually never thought it would happen. But thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years and continuing to support me.”

Earlier this month, Lambert released “Strange,” a single from her new album, “Palomino.” The album, her first as a solo artist in three years, drops, April 29.

The album features 15 tracks. A dozen of them are new. Three of them also appeared on “The Marfa Tapes.” That was Lambert’s collaboration with fellow Texans Jack Ingram and Jon Randall. The three created the album in Marfa, a remote slice of heaven in far west Texas.

The collaboration is up for best country album at next month’s Grammy Awards. The other album nominees are Skeletons — Brothers Osborne; Remember Her Name — Mickey Guyton; The Ballad Of Dood & Juanita — Sturgill Simpson and Starting Over — Chris Stapleton.