Miranda Lambert and Elle King React To ‘Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)’ Reaching No. 1

This is going to be a year that Miranda Lambert and Elle King remember for a long time. They now have a No. 1 single. Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) is on top of the country music charts and that has both of these singers excited. From the award-winning video, the award-winning Entertainer of the Year, and one of the best duos in country music, the song has come full circle now.

Lambert is living high right now. She has won some awards for her hard work and recent buzz has her as one of the hottest names in country music. Of course, the singer and her collaborator, King, are both excited about the news.

“Drunk is number 1!!! [Elle King] is one of my favorite artists and one of my favorite people to be around,” Miranda Lambert wrote on Instagram. “I am proud to call her my friend and I’m so glad she asked me to do [this song] with her. The fact that a duet by 2 women hasn’t been a number 1 in country music since 1993 is crazy to me.”

In case you were wondering, that last song was Reba McEntire with Does He Love You featuring Linda Davis.

“I can’t believe it,” King wrote in her own post. “Drunk is #1! Thank you so much to Country Radio for giving me and my girl Miranda a shot. And to all of the country fans out there, I LOVE YOU! The life of this song has taught me so much, everything has its own time and path. And when in doubt, add [Miranda Lambert]!!! I am so thankful to you Miranda, you are a shining light, and there’s no one I enjoy singing with more than you.”

A well-deserved honor.

Miranda Lambert and Elle King Join Reba and Linda Davis in Small Club

Let’s be real, this is a huge accomplishment from these two women. To do something that hasn’t been done since Reba and Linda Davis did it is a huge accomplishment. It goes to add to the duo’s other accolades they have earned in the recent weeks. They might win more at the CMT Awards tonight.

With the No. 1 song firmly in their rasp, this is King’s second on the country charts. In her storied career, Lambert now has 10 songs that have reached the top of the country music charts. It really is a huge deal.

Of course, Miranda Lambert and Elle King have more on their plates this year. Lambert for instance has her usual festivals and tour dates. However, she also has a new album coming out and a Las Vegas residency on the horizon. That’s just going to carry this positive momentum forward even more.