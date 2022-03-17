Miranda Lambert: Everything You Need to Know About Upcoming ‘Palomino’ Album

Miranda Lambert is gearing up to release her eighth studio album Palomino. Here is everything you need to know about it.

It has been three years since Miranda Lambert released her last record, Wildcard. The Entertainer of the Year winner has taken her time crafting the perfect follow-up release for her fans. Now, she is ready to give her listeners more details about her upcoming album, Palomino.

Lambert’s eighth studio record drops April 29 via Sony Music Entertainment RCA Nashville, as well as on her own imprint label, Vanner Records. It includes 15 tracks that Lambert has been hard at work on since the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic. She says the experience writing and recording the songs was unlike any other.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” she says. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Palomino is already making history. This is the first time Lambert is credited as a producer on one of her own records.

The Meaning Behind Miranda Lambert’s ‘Palomino’

Fans are wondering what the inspiration behind Palomino is. The title itself refers to a golden horse. This is an image that appears in some of Miranda Lambert’s new lyrics, including in her single “Actin’ Up.”

“I want to see the desert / From a painted palomino,” Lambert sings in her single. “Senorita need to have a little fun / I’m actin’ up / I’m actin’ up.”

In addition to the songs, the cover art for Palomino has the same lighthearted, free-spirited tone. Showing Lambert in a pink fringe jacket in the desert, it looks and sounds like she radiates confidence.

“This record takes you on a journey through songs,” she writes. “I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

While Palomino does not become available until April 29, fans can preorder the new record here. The release is also available to purchase on vinyl and CDs.

For now, check out “Strange” and “Actin’ Up,” the first two singles from the record. Listen below and let us know what you think about Lambert’s latest project.