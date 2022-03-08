Miranda Lambert Named Entertainer of the Year at 2022 ACM Awards

Miranda Lambert has taken home the Entertainer of the Year honor at the ACM Awards. She beat out a tough group of artists. Other nominees in the category were Eric Church, Luke Combs, Chris Stapleton, and Carrie Underwood. Considering the competition, this is a win she should be very proud of.

Just think about what those other artists have done in the past year or so. Church is always playing massive shows. His Gather Again Tour was something that few would ever attempt. Then there’s Combs who is always bringing some of the best energy to his live shows of any singer in the game right now.

Of course, Stapleton is who he is. He very well might be the best singer alive and his performances are worth the price of admission every time. Underwood had a residency in Las Vegas in 2021 and 2022 and her fans are always ready to turn out for her shows. This was a massive win for Lambert.

Ever since 2011, Miranda Lambert has been up for Entertainer of the Year a handful of times, and this is her first win in the category. As the most awarded artist EVER at the ACM Awards, this is very fitting for Lambert to have finally taken home this prestigious award.

This was a big night for Lambert. It wasn’t just the Entertainer of the Year award that she was up for. She was also nominated for three other awards – Female Vocalist, Album, and Video of the Year. Her video from Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home) took the video award. Elle King got to enjoy that one as well.

When The Marfa Tapes dropped, the feeling around the album was that it was going to be a big award winner. Put that on top of her other singles that were released like Drunk and it is a formula for success. Not to mention, Lambert is an amazing live performer. This was a long time coming, and although every nominee deserved to win for one reason or another, there was only one who could.

Two awards in one night? That’s just a usual awards show for Lambert. The singer wasn’t there in person to accept her awards, she was in London instead. However, she did celebrate via video call. Dolly Parton was there to present the award and everyone involved was very excited.

An incredible winning moment for @mirandalambert, our newest ACM Entertainer of the Year ✨ #ACMawards pic.twitter.com/vNmBKvV0HN — ACM Awards (@ACMawards) March 8, 2022

Congratulations to Miranda Lambert on the massive win. This is going to be something that she remembers for a long time. After waiting 11 years, she finally gets the one that has evaded her for so long.