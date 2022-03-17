Miranda Lambert Shares Series of Pics From Her Time Across the Pond

Hot off her big ACM Entertainer of the Year win, Miranda Lambert continues to ride the success train while on tour overseas. And the country music royalty is doing a damn fine job of showing why she earned the award to begin with.

In a series of photos on Instagram, Lambert is sharing her latest adventures performing in Glasgow, London and Dublin. She rocked the stage in a jean skirt and colorful top – all tied together with cowboy boots fit for the rock star she is.

And it’s no wonder Lambert had a great time. Her photos show street art, backstage champagne, performing on stage and generally enjoying the scenery.

“London,Dublin and Glasgow, thanks for singing along @c2cfestival @brendanjmcloughlin and I got to see some old friends , make some new friends, paint some street art with Kareem and see some beautiful sights. Can’t wait to come back soon!” Lambert captioned the photo.

The “Pushin’ Time” singer also got some noteworthy responses from some famous fans. Duet partner and country singer Elle King responded, “Yes!!!! Looking gorgeous! Hope you have so much fun over there!!!!!”

Miranda Lambert is Already Having a Huge Year

Lambert’s fellow friends are definitely loving this moment for her – and the country singer is glowing.

And speaking of artists encouraging one another, following Miranda Lambert’s epic win at the 2022 ACMs, Carrie Underwood praised the singer, saying the award was overdue.

“It’s always wonderful when, ‘cuz there are so many incredibly talented women in the genre, and Miranda’s long overdue for winning this award,” Underwood told the press after the show. “So I couldn’t be more proud of her as a sister in this genre of music, in this industry. So yeah, I mean there were a lot of incredible females on stage tonight, and I look forward to more of that happening.”

And while Lambert couldn’t be there to accept the award herself (because of her tour) she was more than thrilled with the award.

“I can’t believe I’m not there tonight. I’m in London,” Lambert said during her video-recorded speech. “This is my first time to miss the ACMs in 17 years, so my heart’s a little broken. I’ve been waiting for this for a really, really long time. I actually never thought it would happen. Thank you so much to the country music family for embracing me all these years.”

It’s only March and Lambert is completely rocking 2022. If the tour and her big ACM win weren’t enough, the country artist also announced the release of her new album “Palomino.” The new studio album should be absolutely fantastic – and even better, it comes out on April 29.