Miranda Lambert Recaps Breathtaking ‘Ireland 2022’ Trip

Miranda Lambert just shared a beautiful recap of her trip to Ireland. The country star shared some of her favorite memories of the trip on Instagram, writing all about the experience.

“Ireland 2022, Kenmare (County Kerry), Adare (County Limerick), Ballyfin Demesne (County Laois) Thank you Ireland for the most wonderful trip. For the Guinness, green pastures, chocolate,(@hazelmountainchocolate )

cooking class, (@kenmarefoodie ),perfume making, (@burrenperfumery ) yummiest bread n butter ever,

Molly Gallivan’s cottage with a shot of Molly’s moonshine, the history lesson and most importantly the nicest people we have ever met,” she wrote.

Not only did she have a great time, but she’s now giving back by giving these Irish businesses some exposure. She also gave a shout-out to her guide.”

“Sean you were a great guide and so sweet to drive us all over the country! @brendanjmcloughlin and I can’t wait to come back to the homeland to visit again soon and see the friends we made. miss y’all already!” the country singer wrote.

The singer/songwriter had some much-needed vacation time. After quite the busy year. She also got the change to celebrate St. Patrick’s day in Ireland.

Miranda Lambert Got to Celebrate St. Patrick’s Day During Her Ireland Trip

The singer/songwriter got to experience St. Patrick’s day in its home country. She and her husband, Brendan McLoughlin (pictured above). “Happy St. Patrick’s day from the Mcloughlin’s!” she wrote in an Instagram post.

Before her Ireland Trip, Lambert was keeping busy with tons of different performances. Not to mention, she’s already working on a new album, Palomino. She just released an album last year, too. Palomino, her eighth studio album, will drop on April 29th. Fans absolutely can’t wait. Lambert seems incredibly excited about this one.

“The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” she said. “Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby, and I went out to my farm in Tennessee in 2020 and started writing songs. We figured while we have time let’s get out to the country and see what happens. The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs.”

But now, Lambert can travel. So she not only just got to go on a journey, but she’s releasing an album based on journies.

“I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories,” she wrote in an Instagram post. While waiting for the album, you can listen to her song, Strange, now.