Miranda Lambert to Release New 15-Song Album ‘Palomino’ on April 29

Miranda Lambert dropped her last solo album, Wildcard, in 2019. Since then, the reigning ACM Entertainer of the Year has been a busy woman. She teamed up with Jack Ingram and Jon Randall for 2021’s Marfa Tapes. Additionally, she kept us entertained with live shows, remixes, and singles throughout the year. That is all on top of running her Mutt Nation foundation. Talk about a packed schedule! Earlier today, Miranda Lambert announced her new album Palomino, showing that she was busier than we thought.

New Album ‘Palomino’ out April 29.

This record takes you on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.



So far, we’ve heard a handful of songs from that album. Miranda Lambert released the new single “Strange” along with the album announcement. Before that, Lambert dropped “If I Was a Cowboy” in October to give us an early sample of what’s in store.

Miranda Lambert co-penned 14 of the 15 songs on the new album. Most of those are co-writes with Luke Dick and Natalie Hemby. However, Jon Randall, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves, and Jesse Frasure also have writing credits on the new songs on the record.

Miranda Lambert is also including a couple of cuts from The Marfa Tapes on this new album. Palomino will feature “Waxahachie” “Geraldene” and “In His Arms” which are all killer cuts from the collaborative project with Ingram and Randall. I don’t know about you, but I’m excited to hear what those songs sound like with a full band behind them.

Miranda Lambert also co-produced the new album with Jon Randall and Luke Dick.

Miranda Lambert Calls Her New Album a ‘Journey’

Palomino sees Lambert lyrically traveling to far-flung lands and familiar stomping grounds. The songs will take the listener around the world, introduce them to a large cast of characters, and tell their stories. “The making of this record has been one of the most fun and creative experiences of my career,” Miranda Lambert said about working on the new record.

Miranda invited longtime collaborators Natalie Hemby and Luke Dick to her Tennessee farm to write songs in 2020. It didn’t take long for them to discover the path to Palomino. Lambert recalls, “The first one we wrote was ‘Tourist’ and that set us on a path to create something with a bit of a theme. Since we couldn’t travel at the time, we decided to go on a journey through songs. I hope y’all are ready to travel with us wandering spirits and meet some cool characters with great stories.”

Palomino Tracklist

Actin’ Up (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall) Scenes (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) In His Arms (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall) Geraldene (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall) Tourist (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) Music City Queen feat. The B-52’s (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) Strange (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) Wandering Spirit (Mick Jagger, James Rippeto) I’ll Be Lovin’ You (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Jon Randall) That’s What Makes the Jukebox Play (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) Country Money (Miranda Lambert, Aaron Raitiere, Mikey Reaves) If I Was a Cowboy (Miranda Lambert, Jesse Frasure) Waxahachie (Miranda Lambert, Jack Ingram, Jon Randall) Pursuit of Happiness (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby) 15. Carousel (Miranda Lambert, Luke Dick, Natalie Hemby)

Palomino hits shelves and streaming services on April 29th. You can pre-order or pre-save the album here.