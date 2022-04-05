Miranda Lambert Reveals the Special Reason She Missed the 2022 Grammys

Instead of attending the Grammys and palling around with music’s biggest stars, Miranda Lambert had a special reason to miss out. Look, I get it. If I had my own bar, I wouldn’t want to be anywhere else, either. Besides, all those people at the Grammys… Casa Rosa seems like a much more chill place to enjoy a night of fun. Lambert just hasn’t been big on awards shows lately. But, she did have a great reason to miss the awards show.

It wasn’t that long ago that she accepted the Entertainer of the Year Award at the ACMs via a pre-recorded message. She’s got places to be and people to see! She wasn’t just partying at Casa Rosa because it was a Sunday night, Lambert had a special birthday celebration to attend.

Celebrated some very special people’s bday’s yesterday at @CasaRosaNash! Nashville Cover Band put on a great show! Thanks for letting me saaaaang one with y’all. Hope y’all had the best day Tommy, Julia and April pic.twitter.com/cwC2mId0EB — Miranda Lambert (@mirandalambert) April 4, 2022

When you can celebrate three friends’ birthdays on the same day, why wouldn’t you? It saves folks a lot of time traveling, that’s for sure. And, it seems a lot more fun and relaxed than the Grammys. Miranda Lambert couldn’t help herself while she was at Casa Rosa, of course. The house band was jamming all night and she had to get up there and sing one with them. That’s a pretty special birthday performance if you’re Tommy, Julia and April.

Of course, Lambert gave a fun and exciting rendition of Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home). The crowd that was there seemed to absolutely love the performance. And, who wouldn’t? That really is the beauty of Nashville. Even with all of the frills and new additions, Broadway can still surprise you when you least expect it.

Coming up, Lambert has a lot of important shows, a new album release, and a Las Vegas residency later this year. It’s a busy life for the ACM Entertainer of the Year, but she doesn’t seem to mind.

Miranda Lambert Skips Grammys for Birthday Party with New Album Coming Up

For those that have been waiting for new Miranda Lambert music, you don’t have to wait outside Casa Rosa for her to show up. Later this month, the singer-songwriter has her new album coming out. Palomino is going to be a good one. I can feel it. On top of a lot of new tracks that will be coming soon, the country music singer has a familiar tune on the record.

If you remember a fun little song from The Marfa Tapes called Geraldene, then you are going to like this. A studio version of the song is being recorded. It’s a fun song and clearly a play on Dolly Parton’s Jolene. Lambert couldn’t help but release a little teaser for her fans to lose their minds over.

When that new album comes out, it could elevate the momentum that Lambert has had recently. She’s on a tear and is one of the biggest acts in all of country music. I wouldn’t mind catching a live show at some point this year. She doesn’t need to be at the ACMs or the Grammys to have a good time and she keeps proving that whenever she gets a chance.