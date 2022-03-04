Miranda Lambert Surprises Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson With New Artist of the Year ACM Award

Parker McCollum and Lainey Wilson received the surprise of a lifetime when Miranda Lambert told each of them that they won New Artist of the Year at the ACM Awards.

Wilson’s debut album was released in 2014. However, it was 2021’s Sayin’ What I’m Thinkin’ that catapulted her into country music stardom. The album featured her single “Things a Man Oughta Know,” which hit number one on the Billboard Hot 100 for country songs. As a result, Wilson was named Billboard’s “Top New Country Artist of 2021.” She also toured alongside Jason Aldean throughout 2021.

As for McCollum, he released his debut album in 2013, but his major label debut came in 2021. Titled Gold Chain Cowboy, the album was a critical success. It yielded the popular single “To Be Loved by You.”

Wilson was surprised by the announcement–she was told the call was an interview. After being lauded by Lambert as a “bada–,” Wilson called the award “the best thing that ever happened” to her. McCollum, who was sitting in his mother’s house, was so incredulous he could hardly speak. He thought Lambert was joking when he found out he won.

Both McCollum and Wilson are slated to perform at this year’s ceremony. They join an incredible lineup of stars, including iconic performer Dolly Parton.

Parker McCollum, Lainey Wilson, and More Perform at ACM Awards

In addition to McCollum and Wilson, performers include Carrie Underwood, Eric Church, Chris Stapleton, Maren Morris, and Jason Aldean, among others. A number of them also shared which songs they will perform. Show hosts Gabby Barrett and Jimmie Allen will sing several songs throughout the event. Additionally, Parton co-hosts the ACM Awards.

Kelly Clarkson will pay tribute to Dolly Parton with a cover of “I Will Always Love You.” Luke Bryan sings “Up,” as well as “Buy Dirt,” with Jordan Davis. Parton and Kelsea Ballerini perform “Big Dreams and Faded Jeans.” Breland will sing “Praise the Lord.” Chris Young duets with Mitchell Tenpenny on “At the End of a Bar,” and performs his solo hit “Raised on Country.” Carly Pearce and Ashley McBryde will sing their hit song “Never Wanted to Be That Girl.” Parmalee, Blanco Brown and Brooke Eden team up for a performance of “Just the Way.”

The ACM Awards also revealed their presenters for the evening. These include Reacher star Alan Ritchson, author James Patterson, Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Derek Carr, Phat Tuesdays comedian Guy Torry, Yellowstone stars Kelsey Asbille and Luke Grimes, and singer Mickey Guyton.

This year, as opposed to airing on television, the ACM Awards will stream on Prime Video. It will be live starting at 7 p.m. eastern on March 7. The awards show itself starts at 8 p.m. eastern.